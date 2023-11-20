Big Special to launch new track ‘Trees’ with special hometown show

Black Country duo Big Special are getting into the festive spirit ahead of the release of their new single ‘Trees’; they’ll be a playing a free, one-off hometown show next month to raise money and awareness for homelessness fund Change Into Action.

The band - who’ve, so far, shared three singles including last month’s ‘Desperate Breakfast’ - will be releasing their newest single ‘Trees’ on 5th December, and to make the occasion, they’ll be playing live at the community-minded Walsall pub The Fountain. Not only that, the band will be giving away 75 6’ Fraser fir Christmas trees too, either for free or via a donation into an honesty box on the night. All donations from the evening will go the aforementioned Change Into Action, who are working alongside specialist organisations to help overcome rough sleeping and homelessness.

“I used to work at The Fountain, it’s where I met our manager Steve whilst pulling him pints of cider,” the band’s Joe Hicklin has said, of the venue. “Scarlette, John and Jackie; the family that run the pub are the nicest people I’ve ever worked for, they have always did what they can for the community and people in need, as well as always providing a space for art and creativity in a place where that is quite rare. We are excited to be back playing The Fountain and raising some money for local people in need.”

Check out the band’s upcoming live shows, and revisit ‘Desperate Breakfast’, below.

NOVEMBER

24 The Granary Arts Cafe, Nantwich, UK (in support of Mind Charity)

DECEMBER

05 The Fountain, Walsall, UK (in support of Change To Action)

11 The Louisiana, Bristol, UK

12 The Bodega, Nottingham, UK

13 Oporto, Leeds, UK

14 The Lexington, London, UK

15 Hare & Hounds 2, Birmingham, UK

16 Yes (The Basement), Manchester, UK

JANUARY

05 Rockaway Beach Festival, Bognor Regis, UK