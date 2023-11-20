News

Big Special to launch new track ‘Trees’ with special hometown show

The Black Country duo will be raising money for Change Into Action as part of a special show at Walsall’s The Fountain.

Photo: Richard Mukuze

20th November 2023

Neu, News

Black Country duo Big Special are getting into the festive spirit ahead of the release of their new single ‘Trees’; they’ll be a playing a free, one-off hometown show next month to raise money and awareness for homelessness fund Change Into Action.

The band - who’ve, so far, shared three singles including last month’s ‘Desperate Breakfast’ - will be releasing their newest single ‘Trees’ on 5th December, and to make the occasion, they’ll be playing live at the community-minded Walsall pub The Fountain. Not only that, the band will be giving away 75 6’ Fraser fir Christmas trees too, either for free or via a donation into an honesty box on the night. All donations from the evening will go the aforementioned Change Into Action, who are working alongside specialist organisations to help overcome rough sleeping and homelessness.

“I used to work at The Fountain, it’s where I met our manager Steve whilst pulling him pints of cider,” the band’s Joe Hicklin has said, of the venue. “Scarlette, John and Jackie; the family that run the pub are the nicest people I’ve ever worked for, they have always did what they can for the community and people in need, as well as always providing a space for art and creativity in a place where that is quite rare. We are excited to be back playing The Fountain and raising some money for local people in need.”

Check out the band’s upcoming live shows, and revisit ‘Desperate Breakfast’, below.

NOVEMBER
24 The Granary Arts Cafe, Nantwich, UK (in support of Mind Charity)

DECEMBER
05 The Fountain, Walsall, UK (in support of Change To Action)
11 The Louisiana, Bristol, UK
12 The Bodega, Nottingham, UK
13 Oporto, Leeds, UK
14 The Lexington, London, UK
15 Hare & Hounds 2, Birmingham, UK
16 Yes (The Basement), Manchester, UK

JANUARY
05 Rockaway Beach Festival, Bognor Regis, UK

Play Video

Tags: Neu, News

Latest News

Crawlers preview debut album with new track ‘Call It Love’

Crawlers preview debut album with new track Call It Love’

Joy Crookes to play Gaza fundraiser gig in collaboration with Choose Love

Joy Crookes to play Gaza fundraiser gig in collaboration with Choose Love

Tate McRae drops latest pre-album cut ‘exes’

Tate McRae drops latest pre-album cut exes

boygenius and Ye Vagabonds collaborate for cover of Sinéad O’Connor track ‘The Parting Glass’

boygenius and Ye Vagabonds collaborate for cover of Sinéad O’Connor track The Parting Glass

The Vaccines drop latest album preview ‘Lunar Eclipse’

The Vaccines drop latest album preview Lunar Eclipse

Coming Up

Bob Vylan - Humble As The Sun artwork

Bob Vylan - Humble As The Sun blue Vinyl LP - £26.99

Health - Rat Wars artwork

Health - Rat Wars red Vinyl LP - £29.99

HalfNoise - City Talk artwork

HalfNoise - City Talk green Vinyl LP - £24.99

IDLES - TANGK artwork

IDLES - TANGK orange Vinyl LP - £24.99

Bring Me The Horizon - POST HUMAN: NeX GEn artwork

Bring Me The Horizon - POST HUMAN: NeX GEn white Vinyl LP - £32.99

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

November 2023

Latest Issue

November 2023

Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY