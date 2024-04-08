News
Billie Eilish announces new album ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’
The superstar’s third album will be released next month.
Over the last week Billie Eilish has taken to social media to tease some big news, and now, she certainly has delivered: she’s announced the first few details of her new album ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’.
The multiple GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning singer will release her third studio album next month, on 17th May via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor Records, three years on from the release of her last full-length ‘Happier Than Ever’. According to a press release, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ has, once again, been written alongside her brother FINNEAS, and promises to do “exactly as the title suggests” - and judging he Instagram post about the record, she won’t be releasing any singles ahead of its release.
“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH,” she said in the post. “so crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd. not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you.”
What’s more, all physical formats of the album will be made using “100% recyclable materials” and will boast the same tracklisting, “in a continued effort to minimize waste and combat climate change”. To read more about the record’s sustainability, head to Billie’s website.
The news of Billie’s new album follows on from last year’s huge, heart-tugging Barbie hit ‘What Was I Made For?’ - listen to that below.
Records, etc at
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - International Deluxe Album (Cd)
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Vinyl 7 - black)
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Vinyl LP - yellow)
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Cd)
Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Cd)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever (Cd)
Read More
DIY’s Tracks of the Year 2023
From debut singles to established artists breaking bold new terrain, this is what's dominated our collective headphones since January.
8th December 2023, 5:00pm
Same as it ever was: Billie Eilish, The Killers and Sam Fender bring singalongs (and fireworks) to Reading 2023
Yard Act kick off a weekend that also sees huge sets from Wet Leg and Declan McKenna, plus the return of SOFT PLAY.
30th August 2023, 1:36pm
More names get added to the line-up of Reading and Leeds Festival 2023
Rina Sawayama, Yard Act, Arlo Parks and Easy Life are among the new additions.
28th February 2023, 12:00am
Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Strokes and more to play Rock En Seine 2023
Florence + The Machine and The Chemical Brothers will also be performing at the festival.
24th January 2023, 12:00am
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.