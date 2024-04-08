Billie Eilish announces new album ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’

Over the last week Billie Eilish has taken to social media to tease some big news, and now, she certainly has delivered: she’s announced the first few details of her new album ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’.

The multiple GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning singer will release her third studio album next month, on 17th May via Darkroom/Interscope/Polydor Records, three years on from the release of her last full-length ‘Happier Than Ever’. According to a press release, ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ has, once again, been written alongside her brother FINNEAS, and promises to do “exactly as the title suggests” - and judging he Instagram post about the record, she won’t be releasing any singles ahead of its release.

“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” MY THIRD ALBUMMMMMMMMMMMMM COMES OUT MAY 17THHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH AHHHHHHHHHH,” she said in the post. “so crazy to be writing this right now i’m nervyyyyy & exciteddd. not doing singles i wanna give it to you all at once :PPP finneas and i truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. love you love you love you.”



What’s more, all physical formats of the album will be made using “100% recyclable materials” and will boast the same tracklisting, “in a continued effort to minimize waste and combat climate change”. To read more about the record’s sustainability, head to Billie’s website.

The news of Billie’s new album follows on from last year’s huge, heart-tugging Barbie hit ‘What Was I Made For?’ - listen to that below.