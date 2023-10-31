Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce 2024 European shows

Having returned to London’s Hyde Park this summer for an iconic second turn, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have now announced a huge run of stadium shows, set to take place in summer 2024.

The 22-date run will kick off in Cardiff on 5th May, before travelling around the UK, Ireland, and mainland Europe, culminating in a night at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25th July. Tickets will go on sale on varying dates and times, depending on the show - check out the list below for full details of each (all times stated are local times).



Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 tour schedule:

MAY 2024

05 Cardiff, Principality Stadium (on-sale: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)

09 Belfast, Boucher Road (on-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am)

12 Kilkenny, Nowlan Park (on-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am)

16 Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (on-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am)

19 Dublin, Croke Park (on-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am)

22 Sunderland, Stadium of Light (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)

25 Marseille, Orange Vélodrome (on-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am)

28 Prague, Czech Republic, Airport Letnany (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)



JUNE 2024

01 Milan, San Siro Stadium (on-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm)

03 Milan, San Siro Stadium (on-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm)

12 Madrid, Cívitas Metropolitano (on-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am)

14 Madrid, Cívitas Metropolitano (on-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am)

20 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic (on-sale Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10am)

27 Nijmegen, Goffertpark (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 9am)

JULY 2024

02 Werchter, Werchter Park (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)

05 Hannover, Heinz von Heiden Arena (on-sale Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10am)

09 Odense, Dyrskuepladsen (on-sale Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10am)

12 Helsinki, Olympic Stadium (on-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 11am)

15 Stockholm, Friends Arena (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)

18 Stockholm, Friends Arena (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)

21 Bergen, Dokken (on-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10am)

25 London, Wembley Stadium connected by EE (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)

Watch a fan video of Bruce Springsteen performing in Hyde Park this summer below.