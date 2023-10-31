News
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce 2024 European shows
The 22-date run follows The Boss’ triumphant return this summer.
Having returned to London’s Hyde Park this summer for an iconic second turn, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have now announced a huge run of stadium shows, set to take place in summer 2024.
The 22-date run will kick off in Cardiff on 5th May, before travelling around the UK, Ireland, and mainland Europe, culminating in a night at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25th July. Tickets will go on sale on varying dates and times, depending on the show - check out the list below for full details of each (all times stated are local times).
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2024 tour schedule:
MAY 2024
05 Cardiff, Principality Stadium (on-sale: Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)
09 Belfast, Boucher Road (on-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am)
12 Kilkenny, Nowlan Park (on-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am)
16 Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (on-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am)
19 Dublin, Croke Park (on-sale: Monday, Nov. 6 at 8am)
22 Sunderland, Stadium of Light (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)
25 Marseille, Orange Vélodrome (on-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am)
28 Prague, Czech Republic, Airport Letnany (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)
JUNE 2024
01 Milan, San Siro Stadium (on-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm)
03 Milan, San Siro Stadium (on-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 12pm)
12 Madrid, Cívitas Metropolitano (on-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am)
14 Madrid, Cívitas Metropolitano (on-sale Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10am)
20 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic (on-sale Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10am)
27 Nijmegen, Goffertpark (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 9am)
JULY 2024
02 Werchter, Werchter Park (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)
05 Hannover, Heinz von Heiden Arena (on-sale Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10am)
09 Odense, Dyrskuepladsen (on-sale Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10am)
12 Helsinki, Olympic Stadium (on-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 11am)
15 Stockholm, Friends Arena (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)
18 Stockholm, Friends Arena (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)
21 Bergen, Dokken (on-sale Monday, Nov. 6 at 10am)
25 London, Wembley Stadium connected by EE (on-sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am)
Watch a fan video of Bruce Springsteen performing in Hyde Park this summer below.
