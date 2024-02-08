News
Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes to share new recording of ‘Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)’
The track will feature some of music’s biggest names, including Ronnie Wood, Ringo Starr, Bruce Springsteen, Nile Rogers, Joan Jett and more.
A whole host of legendary musicians have banded together to record a special version of Mark Knopfler’s anthemic track ‘Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)’, in order to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust and its U.S. counterpart, Teen Cancer America.
The group - termed Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes, having been brought together by the Dire Straits frontman - includes some of the best known artists in history, from The Beatles’ Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood to Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Jett, Pete Townshend, Brian May, Nile Rodgers, and many more.
The track itself will clock in at nine minutes long, opening with the final recording from the late Jeff Beck and featuring a total of over 60 performers. It’s set to be released on 15th March, with net proceeds donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust charities and further money raised by the auctioning of eight guitars signed by the artists.
You can listen to the original version of ‘Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)’ and check out the full list of contributors below.
Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes (in alphabetical order by last name) are:
Joan Armatrading, Jeff Beck, Richard Bennett, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Brown, James Burton, Jonathan Cain, Paul Carrack, Eric Clapton, Ry Cooder, Jim Cox, Steve Cropper, Sheryl Crow, Danny Cummings, Roger Daltrey, Duane Eddy, Sam Fender, Guy Fletcher, Peter Frampton, Audley Freed, Vince Gill, David Gilmour, Buddy Guy, Keiji Haino, Tony Iommi, Joan Jett, John Jorgenson, Mark Knopfler, Sonny Landreth, Albert Lee, Greg Leisz, Alex Lifeson, Steve Lukather, Phil Manzanera, Dave Mason, Hank Marvin, Brian May, Robbie McIntosh, John McLaughlin, Tom Morello, Rick Nielsen, Orianthi, Brad Paisley, Nile Rodgers, Mike Rutherford, Joe Satriani, John Sebastian, Connor Selby, Slash, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr and Zak Starkey, Sting, Andy Taylor, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Ian Thomas, Pete Townshend, Keith Urban, Steve Vai, Waddy Wachtel, Joe Louis Walker, Joe Walsh, Ronnie Wood, Glenn Worf, Zucchero.
