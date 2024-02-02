Bull to release second album ‘Engines Of Honey’ next month

Having made their return to music at the end of 2023 with comeback track ‘Start A New’, York’s Bull have now unveiled plans to release their sophomore LP in just a few weeks, on 1st March.

Entitled ‘Engines Of Honey’, the album follows 2021’s ‘Discover Effortless Living’, and is set to include 12 tracks that run the gamut of alt-rock, folk, pop and more. To coincide with the announcement, Bull have also today dropped the buoyant ‘Red Rooves’, the second single to be lifted from the new project.

“I wrote it on a really broken electric guitar I have which only had a couple of strings”, the band’s guitarist and lead vocalist Tom Beer has commented. “I recorded the riff and then started mumbling over the top. I thought the chords made me think of a sort of ‘mystical awe’ type of feeling. The words are literally about looking out of my window, seeing the ‘red rooves’, the sun, the sea. While recording we were really trying to sound like The Go-Go’s ‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ or something, looking for sparkly pop production, so this is our attempt at that while hoping to keep the original mystic awe feeling.”

The full tracklist for ‘Engines Of Honey’ is:

1. Start A New

2. Head Exploder

3. Red Rooves

4. Weston-Super-Mare

5. Imaginary Conversations

6. Stranger

7. Jan Fin

8. Febo

9. Do It For The Money

10. Crick

11. One Green Eye

12. Sid

Listen to ‘Red Rooves’ and find out where you can catch Bull live this year below:

