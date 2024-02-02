News
Bull to release second album ‘Engines Of Honey’ next month
The band have marked the news by sharing a new single inspired by The Go-Go’s.
Having made their return to music at the end of 2023 with comeback track ‘Start A New’, York’s Bull have now unveiled plans to release their sophomore LP in just a few weeks, on 1st March.
Entitled ‘Engines Of Honey’, the album follows 2021’s ‘Discover Effortless Living’, and is set to include 12 tracks that run the gamut of alt-rock, folk, pop and more. To coincide with the announcement, Bull have also today dropped the buoyant ‘Red Rooves’, the second single to be lifted from the new project.
“I wrote it on a really broken electric guitar I have which only had a couple of strings”, the band’s guitarist and lead vocalist Tom Beer has commented. “I recorded the riff and then started mumbling over the top. I thought the chords made me think of a sort of ‘mystical awe’ type of feeling. The words are literally about looking out of my window, seeing the ‘red rooves’, the sun, the sea. While recording we were really trying to sound like The Go-Go’s ‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ or something, looking for sparkly pop production, so this is our attempt at that while hoping to keep the original mystic awe feeling.”
The full tracklist for ‘Engines Of Honey’ is:
1. Start A New
2. Head Exploder
3. Red Rooves
4. Weston-Super-Mare
5. Imaginary Conversations
6. Stranger
7. Jan Fin
8. Febo
9. Do It For The Money
10. Crick
11. One Green Eye
12. Sid
Listen to ‘Red Rooves’ and find out where you can catch Bull live this year below:
MARCH 2024
14 Brighton, Green Door Store
15 Bristol, Strange Brew
16 Manchester, Deaf Institute
17 Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s
20 Newcastle, Cluny 2
21 Glasgow, Rum Shack
22 York, The Crescent
23 York, The Crescent
28 London, The Windmill
Records, etc at
Bull - Discover Effortless Living (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
Bull return with apt new track ‘Start A New’
The release is their first new music in over a year.
10th October 2023, 5:03pm
Bull share video for ‘Smoke’
Their 'Discover Effortless Living' tour continues this month.
21st September 2021, 12:00am
Katy J Pearson and Bull to play the first DIY IRL show next month
We're celebrating the release of our latest issue with a big ol' knees-up at Signature Brew!
13th July 2021, 12:00am
Bull - Discover Effortless Living
4 Stars
A guitar-wielding force to be reckoned with.
25th March 2021, 7:57am
Popular right now
2-5 Stars
J Mascis — What Do We Do Now
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.