Bull return with apt new track ‘Start A New

Yorkshire indie-poppers Bull are back, having recently shared their new cut ‘Start A New’. The track marks their first new music of 2023 - since last year’s ‘Stuck Between The Virtual and Physical World’ EP - and carries a distinctly optimistic message of silver-lining-thinking.

“I wrote the song ‘Start a New’ in 2020”, vocalist Tom Beer has explained (rather hilariously paraphrasing the wise words of High School Musical’s Sharpay Evans). “It’s about, out with the old, in with the new, goodbye clouds of grey, hello skies of blue! I’d been living in Scarborough and looking at the sea, the song feels like a dip in the pool, a trip to the spa, endless days in my chaise. ‘Start a New’ is the whole world according to moi.”

To celebrate the release of their new track, Bull will play Leeds’ iconic Brudenell Social Club on 12th October. Watch the video for ‘Start A New’ here: