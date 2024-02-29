Bully is back with new cut ‘Atom Bomb’

Alicia Bognanno - otherwise known by her stage moniker Bully - has today shared ‘Atom Bomb’, an intimate new single that arrives as a one-off offering following the release of her superlative fourth album ‘Lucky For You’ last year.

“The song was originally recorded with a drum machine and electric guitar; it was also quite a bit faster”, she has shared. “When I played the demo for JT Daly (producer), he had the idea of moving it to the piano. I remember saying out loud, ‘Can you believe I’m trusting anybody like this?’.

“We both started laughing because starting off as someone who used to record, mix, and produce their own records to avoid the vulnerability that comes with working out creative ideas in the company of others, it was a huge step for me. That was our first real bonding moment, acknowledging that we were mutually up for trying new things and seeing each other’s ideas through before one of us shut it down.”

Watch the live video for ‘Atom Bomb’ here: