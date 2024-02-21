Album Review

Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

Setting the bar higher once again.

Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

Reviewer: Jack Terry

Released: 23rd February 2024

Label: Warner

There are few artists boasting a discography as strong as Ghetts. With three superb full lengths and a collection of mixtapes under his belt, he returns with his most vulnerable and considered effort to date with ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’. His trademark bombastic flows and high-energy beats remain intact, particularly on the Kano and Wretch 32-featuring ‘Mount Rushmore’, but he’s also added an explorative streak that sees R&B, gospel, soul, Afrobeats and amapiano all folded into the mix. That he can still make a run of songs like ‘Mine’, ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Gbedu’ sound so different, but still so coherent, is masterful. But it’s Ghetts’ insistence to talk about real issues that shines brightest. It all culminates in ‘Jonah’s Safety’ - a spinetingling, brutal story about postnatal depression and abortion laws. Pip Millett’s delicate melodies of “Rockabye baby, rockabye baby, who’s watching over you while I’m watching my baby” are a gut punch in tandem with rhymes about “dealing with different emotions, jealousy, hatred, anger, envy”. His storytelling has never been so raw. ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ also continues Ghetts’ penchant for guest star appeal, this time bringing the likes of Sampha, Dexta Daps and Muzi in on the action. That willingness to utilise the skills of a wide range of artists allows Ghetts’ own input to remain so focused. Ghetts secured his place in the conversation around the greatest UK rappers years ago; ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’ sets the bar higher once again.

