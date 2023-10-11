CMAT - Crazymad, For Me

Album Review
CMAT - Crazymad, For Me5 Stars
On last year’s debut ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’, CMAT swung open the doors to her bold, brilliant world via a set of sparkling heart-on-sleeve anthems, and a good dose of pop culture nous. On its follow-up, though, the ante’s been upped considerably. Arriving with a suitably bonkers concept in tow (involving a 47-year-old CMAT and a malfunctioning time machine), this second album not only delves into the anger and heartbreak of a toxic relationship, but manages to do so with such a deft sense of wit and flare that it’s impossible, as a listener, not to feel embedded within the story itself. Once again, she transforms pop culture into poetry, painting the most vivid of worlds in the process, while her brand of country-indebted pop feels even richer this time around. From the gentle acoustics of the Sex and the City-inspired ‘Such A Miranda’, to the Bowie-esque glam stomp of ‘Rent’’s outro; the soaring sass of the John Grant-featuring ‘Where Are Your Kids Tonight?’ to the glitzy self-aware wink of closer ‘Have Fun!’, ‘CrazyMad, For Me’ is a triumphant whirlwind of pain and self-preservation, which reveals more of itself with every listen.
