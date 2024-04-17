News
Cigarettes After Sex offer up new track ‘Dark Vacay’
The outfit have also announced a second show at The O2 in London after the first sold out.
Cigarettes After Sex have shared another preview of their forthcoming new album ‘Xs’.
Having already shared news of the record, alongside its lead single ‘Tejano Blue’, earlier this year, the Texas outfit have now offered up ‘Dark Vacay’, a track inspired about their (sometimes hedonistic) adventures on tour in Europe. “This song is about a romance I had a few years ago,” the band’s Greg Gonzalez has said. “We went on tour together and were lucky enough to go to all these wonderful places, mostly having fun at first. As the tour continued though, everything started falling apart and we ended up breaking up by the end of it. I was left wishing that we were somehow able to see all of the beauty around us before it was too late…”
The track gets lifted from their forthcoming third album, which will arrive on 12th July via Partisan Records. In support of the record’s release, the band will be heading out on a huge world tour, which will include two shows at The O2 in London, after the initial show sold out.
Check out ‘Dark Vacay’, and their frankly huge tour schedule, below.
JUNE 2024
15 Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo
AUGUST 2024
31 Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
03 Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
04 Boston, MA, TD Garden
06 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
10 Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion
11 Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
13 Orlando, FL, Kia Center
14 Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
17 San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center
18 Houston, TX, Toyota Center
20 Austin, TX, Moody Center
21 Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
23 Chicago, IL, United Center
24 Saint Paul, MN, XCel Energy Center
27 Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
28 Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
30 Portland, OR, Moda Center
OCTOBER 2024
02 Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
03 Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center
05 Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
07 San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
08 Phoenix, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena
11 Los Angeles, CA, KIA Forum
12 Los Angeles, CA, KIA Forum
15 Mexico City, MX, Sports Palace
25 Athens, OAKA Indoor Arena
26 Athens, OAKA Indoor Arena
28 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
29 Brussels, Forest National
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Milan, Forum
03 Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle
05 Warsaw, COR Torwar
06 Warsaw, COR Torwar
07 Berlin, Uber Arena
09 Basel, St Jakobshalle
10 Cologne, Lanxess Arena
12 London, The O2 Arena
13 London, The O2 Arena
16 Paris, Accor Hotel Arena
17 Lyon, Tony Garnier Hall
20 Madrid, WiZink Arena
21 Lisbon, Altice Arena
JANUARY 2025
09 Hong Kong, Asia World-Expo, Hall 5
11 Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Lagoon
14 Manila, MOA Arena
17 Jakarta, Beach City International
21 Bangkok, Impact Exhibition Hall 5
MARCH 2025
04 Cape Town, Grand Arena
05 Cape Town, Grand Arena
07 Pretoria, Pretoria / Sunbet Arena
11 Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
12 Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
14 Sydney, Aware Super Theatre
15 Sydney, Aware Super Theatre
17 Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
19 Auckland, Spark Arena
