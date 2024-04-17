Cigarettes After Sex offer up new track ‘Dark Vacay’

Cigarettes After Sex have shared another preview of their forthcoming new album ‘Xs’.

Having already shared news of the record, alongside its lead single ‘Tejano Blue’, earlier this year, the Texas outfit have now offered up ‘Dark Vacay’, a track inspired about their (sometimes hedonistic) adventures on tour in Europe. “This song is about a romance I had a few years ago,” the band’s Greg Gonzalez has said. “We went on tour together and were lucky enough to go to all these wonderful places, mostly having fun at first. As the tour continued though, everything started falling apart and we ended up breaking up by the end of it. I was left wishing that we were somehow able to see all of the beauty around us before it was too late…”

The track gets lifted from their forthcoming third album, which will arrive on 12th July via Partisan Records. In support of the record’s release, the band will be heading out on a huge world tour, which will include two shows at The O2 in London, after the initial show sold out.

Check out ‘Dark Vacay’, and their frankly huge tour schedule, below.