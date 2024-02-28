Cigarettes After Sex confirm new album ‘X’s’ with world tour announcement

Cigarettes After Sex are back, having confirmed that their forthcoming next album ‘X’s’ will arrive on 12th July via Partisan Records.

The announcement has also landed alongside the LP’s lead single (entitled ‘Tejano Blue’) and news of an extensive world tour, which is set to include turns at London’s O2 Arena and New York’s Madison Square Gardens.

Speaking about the relationship that inspired ‘X’s’, band frontman Greg Gonzalez has noted that “the record feels brutal. I could sit and talk about this loss to someone, but that wouldn’t scratch the surface. I have to really write about it, sing about it, have the music, and then I can start to analyse and learn from it. Or just relive it—in a good way. I don’t have that Eternal Sunshine-thing of wanting to forget.”

Listen to first taster ‘Tejano Blue’ here: