News
Cigarettes After Sex confirm new album ‘X’s’ with world tour announcement
They’ve also shared the record’s new single, ‘Tejano Blue’.
Cigarettes After Sex are back, having confirmed that their forthcoming next album ‘X’s’ will arrive on 12th July via Partisan Records.
The announcement has also landed alongside the LP’s lead single (entitled ‘Tejano Blue’) and news of an extensive world tour, which is set to include turns at London’s O2 Arena and New York’s Madison Square Gardens.
Speaking about the relationship that inspired ‘X’s’, band frontman Greg Gonzalez has noted that “the record feels brutal. I could sit and talk about this loss to someone, but that wouldn’t scratch the surface. I have to really write about it, sing about it, have the music, and then I can start to analyse and learn from it. Or just relive it—in a good way. I don’t have that Eternal Sunshine-thing of wanting to forget.”
Listen to first taster ‘Tejano Blue’ here:
Tickets for Cigarette After Sex’s newly-announced world tour will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 8th March; check out the band’s full live schedule below (phew!).
JUNE 2024
15 Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo
AUGUST 2024
31 Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
03 Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
04 Boston, MA, TD Garden
06 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
10 Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion
11 Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
13 Orlando, FL, Kia Center
14 Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
17 San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center
18 Houston, TX, Toyota Center
20 Austin, TX, Moody Center
21 Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
23 Chicago, IL, United Center
24 Saint Paul, MN, XCel Energy Center
27 Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
28 Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
30 Portland, OR, Moda Center
OCTOBER 2024
02 Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
03 Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center
05 Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
07 San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
08 Phoenix, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena
11 Los Angeles, CA, KIA Forum
15 Mexico City, MX, Sports Palace
25 Athens, OAKA Indoor Arena
28 Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
29 Brussels, Forest National
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Milan, Forum
03 Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle
05 Warsaw, COR Torwar
07 Berlin, Uber Arena
09 Basel, St Jakobshalle
10 Cologne, Lanxess Arena
12 London, The O2 Arena
16 Paris, Accor Hotel Arena
17 Lyon, Tony Garnier Hall
20 Madrid, WiZink Arena
21 Lisbon, Altice Arena
JANUARY 2025
09 Hong Kong, Asia World-Expo, Hall 5
11 Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Lagoon
14 Manila, MOA Arena
17 Jakarta, Beach City International
21 Bangkok, Impact Exhibition Hall 5
MARCH 2025
05 Cape Town, Grand Arena
07 Pretoria, Pretoria / Sunbet Arena
12 Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
14 Sydney, Aware Super Theatre
17 Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
19 Auckland, Spark Arena
Records, etc at
Cigarettes After Sex - EP I (Cd)
Cigarettes After Sex - EP I (Vinyl 12)
Cigarettes After Sex - Cry (Deluxe Vinyl Version) (Vinyl LP - black)
Cigarettes After Sex - Cry (Tape)
Cigarettes After Sex - Cry (Cd)
Cigarettes After Sex - Crush (Vinyl 7)
Read More
Cigarettes After Sex share new song ‘You’re All I Want’
It's their first release since last year's LP 'Cry'.
26th May 2020, 12:00am
Cigarettes After Sex release new track ‘Falling In Love’
It's the second song lifted from their upcoming sophomore album 'Cry'.
8th October 2019, 12:00am
Cigarettes After Sex return with ‘Heavenly’, announce second album ‘Cry’
The new record follows their 2017 self-titled debut.
29th August 2019, 12:00am
Cigarettes After Sex tease new music and announce a huge world tour
The band will play 63(!) shows throughout the rest of 2019.
19th June 2019, 12:00am
Popular right now
Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.