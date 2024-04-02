News

CMAT kicks off series two of Before They Knew Better with a bang

Starting the second season of DIY’s podcast in riotous style, we talk to CMAT about teenage fashion blogs, Paul McCartney comic strips, Bombay Bicycle Club and more!

2nd April 2024

The days are getting longer, the clocks have gone forward, and DIY’s Before They Knew Better is back! Having had a short hiatus following the podcast’s inaugural series - which featured the likes of James Acaster, Killer Mike, Remi Wolf and more - we’re launching our shiny new series two with none other than self-proclaimed World Famous Irish Popstar, CMAT.

Just before she made the news for her cheeky BRITs attire, we caught up with the former DIY cover star for a frankly bonkers chat about her life before fame, which included producing Paul McCartney comic strips, fangirling over Bombay Bicycle Club, and a Coco Chanel Halloween costume.

“There was this running bit for me and my four followers where I would do a comic strip every week made up of pictures of Paul McCartney”, CMAT shares during the episode. “I’d stick pictures of him together and write captions coming out of his mouth. At one point there was a conversation going on between Paul and Gordon Ramsey about vegetarianism, because I was a staunch vegetarian. Which you can imagine didn’t go down very well in Dunboyne, County Meath.”

Before They Knew Better - available to listen now on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and all major podcast platforms - is DIY’s podcast digging into the wins, woes and wtfs of your favourite musicians’ early years, with a new episode landing every Tuesday morning.

You can dive into the wonderful world of CMAT’s episode below, and catch up on series one here.

CMAT: Mad About The Girl

Cover feature

CMAT: Mad About The Girl

CMAT has long been a superstar in waiting. Now, with momentum tangibly building ahead of second album ‘CrazyMad, For Me’, it’s time for Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson to take centre stage.

Grab your copy of our August 2023 print mag - featuring CMAT on the cover - here.

Get tickets to watch Cmat live now.

