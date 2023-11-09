News
Confidence Man drop new instrumental cut ‘Firebreak’
It’s a fan favourite from their festival sets, produced by band members Clarence McGuffie and Reggie Goodchild.
Live show connoisseurs and Halloween costume experts (just check out their Insta), Confidence Man have today released a new track in the form of ‘Firebreak’, a club-ready instrumental that’s ignited festival crowds throughout summer. “Can’t stop won’t stop. We’re relentless. Almost incessant”, the band have commented. “So here’s Firebreak, custom made for the next Super Bowl halftime show. We got one word for you - phenomenal.”
It follows ConMan’s recent huge collabs with Daniel Avery (‘On & On (Again)’) and DJ Seinfeld (‘Now U Do’), and sees the duo we know and love - Janet Planet and Sugar Bones - step back and allow bandmates Clarence McGuffie and Reggie Goodchild (aka the Veilboys) to take the reigns on production.
Watch the official visualiser for ‘Firebreak’, and revisit our review of 2022’s ‘Tilt’ below.
