News
CSS reunite for It’s Been A Number Of Years 20th anniversary tour
It’ll be the Brazilian quartet’s first UK live dates in 11 years.
Dancefloor-fillers CSS (Cansei de Ser Sexy) are back, having today announced that they’re reuniting to mark two whole decades since the band’s inception (and over ten years since their last album ‘Planta’) by hitting the road again.
Aptly named the It’s Been A Number Of Years tour, the sure-to-be-riotous run of shows will see them visit 13 cities across the UK and Europe, including a turn at London’s Kentish Town Forum. Speaking about the upcoming dates, the band’s Lovefoxxx has commented that “even though we weren’t active for 20 years straight, it’s bananas to come back in 2024 to celebrate these two decades.
“CSS always had this stance of not taking itself seriously and it is still true”, Lovefoxxx continues. “We first got together because we wanted an excuse to live and work at the right time. We are deeply united by our sense of humour and our deep sisterhood and friendship. It’s so nice to know we touched some people and are still harvesting this love 20 years later.
Tickets will go on sale at 10:00am on Monday 26th February for the below dates.
JUNE 2024
22 Glasgow, Drygate
23 Manchester, New Century Hall
24 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
25 Birmingham, XOYO
27 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
28 Brighton, CHALK
29 Oxford, O2 Academy Oxford
30 Bristol, Bristol Sounds (Canons Marsh Amphitheatre)
JULY 2024
02 Paris, Trabendo
04 Barcelona, Razzmatazz 2
05 Madrid, Sala Copernico
06 Lisbon, Lisboa ao Vivo
07 Porto, Hard Club
