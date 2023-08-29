News

Dave returns with two new tracks, ‘Meridian’ and ‘Special’ (feat. Tiakola)

The dual singles see Dave team up with French rapper Tiakola in an epic cross-country collaboration.

29th August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Off the back of a historic ten weeks at number one on the UK singles chart with ‘Sprinter’ (the longest-running UK rap number one in UK chart history), Dave dropped two new singles over the bank holiday weekend. ‘Meridian’ and ‘Special’ both see him work with French rapper Tiakola, as the two artists rap in English, French, and Yoruba.

The releases follow Dave and Central Cee’s recent joint EP ‘Split Decision’, as well as the former’s features on Oxlade’s ‘INTOXYCATED’ and Burna Boy’s ‘Cheat On Me’. Listen to ‘Special’ and watch the official video for ‘Meridian’ - shot in Paris, London, and New York - below:

