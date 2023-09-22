News
Dylan drops new song ‘Rebel Child’
She’s also announced rescheduled tour dates for the UK and Europe.
London-based pop powerhouse DYLAN has today shared her latest single ‘Rebel Child’ - her first truly autobiographical track. Centred around an earworm hook and bolstered by bold guitars, ‘Rebel Child’ sees DYLAN step up in a confident new way.
“First off, I LOVE this song”, she has said of the track. “I basically wanted my own theme tune - my main character moment. It’s purposefully at the tempo of a good, strong, strut. It’s the first song I have released that is not about anything other than myself, not about heartbreak or loss, love or friendship; it is about me, myself and I. The lyric is about doing life my way and refusing to listen to anyone that tells me how to do it otherwise. The ‘you’ in the song represents the people that do not like me, it’s always seemed to add fuel to the fire, not get me down. This is my own anthem to getting to where I want to be.”
Listen to ‘Rebel Child’ and check out DYLAN’s UK and EU 2024 tour dates below (tickets available here).
JANUARY
31 Munich, Storm
FEBRUARY
02 Amsterdam, Melkweg
03 Paris, Le Trabendo
04 Cologne, Gloria Theatre
06 Brussels, AB
07 Hamburg, Mojo Club
09 Copenhagen, Vega
10 Oslo, Parkteatret
11 Stockholm, Fryshuset Klubben
13 Berlin, Metropol
15 London, Hammersmith Apollo
18 Glasgow, O2 Academy
19 Dublin, Vicar Street
20 Leeds, Leeds Beckett SU
22 Cambridge, Corn Exchange
23 Oxford, O2 Academy
24 Cardiff, Great Hall
25 Bournemouth, O2 Academy
