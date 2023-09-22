Dylan drops new song ‘Rebel Child

London-based pop powerhouse DYLAN has today shared her latest single ‘Rebel Child’ - her first truly autobiographical track. Centred around an earworm hook and bolstered by bold guitars, ‘Rebel Child’ sees DYLAN step up in a confident new way.

“First off, I LOVE this song”, she has said of the track. “I basically wanted my own theme tune - my main character moment. It’s purposefully at the tempo of a good, strong, strut. It’s the first song I have released that is not about anything other than myself, not about heartbreak or loss, love or friendship; it is about me, myself and I. The lyric is about doing life my way and refusing to listen to anyone that tells me how to do it otherwise. The ‘you’ in the song represents the people that do not like me, it’s always seemed to add fuel to the fire, not get me down. This is my own anthem to getting to where I want to be.”

