Empress Of teams up with Rina Sawayama for new track ‘Kiss Me’
It’s her first new music since last year’s ‘Save Me’ EP.
Empress Of has returned in style with a slick new single, ‘Kiss Me’, which sees her collaborate with pop icon Rina Sawayama for both the track and its angelic accompanying video. Its the first new music we’ve heard from Empress Of since the release of her 2022 EP ‘Save Me’, and it arrives after her stints supporting Rina and Carly Rae Jepsen this year.
Watch the official video for ‘Kiss Me’ below.
You can catch Empress Of supporting Rina Sawayama on her North American tour on these dates (tickets here):
SEPTEMBER
26 Denver, CO, Filmore Auditorium
28 Seattle, WA, Paramount
30 San Francisco, CA, Warfield
OCTOBER
03 Santa Ana, CA, Observatory
04 Los Angeles, CA, Masonic Lodge (headline show)
06 Bentonville, AR, The Momentary
09 New Orleans, LA, House of Blues
11 Austin, TX, Stubbs
12 San Antonio, TX, Aztec
