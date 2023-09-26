News

Empress Of teams up with Rina Sawayama for new track ‘Kiss Me

It’s her first new music since last year’s ‘Save Me’ EP.

Photo: Charlotte Patmore

26th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Empress Of has returned in style with a slick new single, ‘Kiss Me’, which sees her collaborate with pop icon Rina Sawayama for both the track and its angelic accompanying video. Its the first new music we’ve heard from Empress Of since the release of her 2022 EP ‘Save Me’, and it arrives after her stints supporting Rina and Carly Rae Jepsen this year.

Watch the official video for ‘Kiss Me’ below.

Play Video

You can catch Empress Of supporting Rina Sawayama on her North American tour on these dates (tickets here):

SEPTEMBER
26 Denver, CO, Filmore Auditorium
28 Seattle, WA, Paramount
30 San Francisco, CA, Warfield

OCTOBER
03 Santa Ana, CA, Observatory
04 Los Angeles, CA, Masonic Lodge (headline show)
06 Bentonville, AR, The Momentary
09 New Orleans, LA, House of Blues
11 Austin, TX, Stubbs
12 San Antonio, TX, Aztec

Cover Feature

Rina Sawayama reflects on ‘Hold The Girl’, festival season and Glastonbury 2023

Queen of the Camp: Rina Sawayama

Gearing up for a mammoth festival season including her long-overdue debut Glastonbury performance, Rina Sawayama is riding the crest of smash second album ‘Hold The Girl’ into her most dominant era yet.

23rd June 2023, 4:10pm

