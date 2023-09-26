Empress Of teams up with Rina Sawayama for new track ‘Kiss Me

Empress Of has returned in style with a slick new single, ‘Kiss Me’, which sees her collaborate with pop icon Rina Sawayama for both the track and its angelic accompanying video. Its the first new music we’ve heard from Empress Of since the release of her 2022 EP ‘Save Me’, and it arrives after her stints supporting Rina and Carly Rae Jepsen this year.

Watch the official video for ‘Kiss Me’ below.