Faye Webster is ‘Feeling Good Today’ on new single

Faye Webster has just unveiled ‘Feeling Good Today’, the latest song to be lifted from her fifth album ‘Underdressed at the Symphony’ (which is due out on 1st March via Secretly Canadian, and follows 2021’s ‘I Know I’m Funny haha’).
The track arrives in the wake of recent single ‘Lego Ring’ (featuring her school classmate Lil. Yachty), as well as the release of album cuts ‘But Not Kiss’ and ‘Lifetime’ last year. Drenched in Vocoder distortion - something that’s a new presence on this forthcoming outing - ‘Feeling Good Today’ celebrates the small but mighty win of having a normal, nice day. It also comes accompanied by a playfully uncanny video, which sees TikTok / Youtube star Lili Hayes donning a latex Faye mask…
You can watch the video for ‘Feeling Good Today’ and find out where Faye’s visiting on her upcoming UK and EU tour below.
May 2024
08 Dublin, Button Factory (sold out)
09 Dublin, Vicar Street (venue upgrade)
11 Glasgow, Old Fruitmarket (venue upgrade)
12 Manchester, Albert Hall (venue upgrade)
13 Leeds, Stylus (sold out)
15 London, KOKO (sold out)
16 London, KOKO (sold out)
17 Brighton, Brighton Dome, The Great Escape Festival
18 Bristol, SWX (sold out)
20 Brussels, Botanique
21 Amsterdam, Paradiso (sold out)
23 Copenhagen, Vega
24 Hamburg, Mojo
25 Berlin, Metropol
27 Munich, Technikum
28 Cologne, Gloria Theater
29 Paris, Le Trabendo
31 Barcelona, Primavera Sound Festival
