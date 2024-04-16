News

FEET offer up new track ‘Sit Down’

The track gets taken from the quintet’s forthcoming second album ‘Make It Up’.

16th April 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

FEET, News, Listen

FEET have returned with a brand new track titled ‘Sit Down’, a catchy offering that celebrates the power of doing just that.

Speaking of the track itself, the band’s George Haverson has said: “The triumphant parking of your derrière is an active form of protest against our capitalist overlords. ‘Sit down’ is a celebration of that protest and our ongoing fight with gravity. We sit next to people everyday of our lives and that shared collective pause is a pretty central part of the human experience. Recognise the power of this ’non action’ and pull up a chair.”

The track gets lifted from their forthcoming second album ‘Make It Up’ - which is due for release on 14th June via Sub Cat Records - and follows on from the band’s previous singles ‘The Real Thing’ and ‘Why Would I Lie’. ‘Make It Up’ follows on from the band’s 2019 debut ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham’ and their 2021 EP ‘Walking Machine’.

Alongside their new single, the band have also scheduled a run of instore shows to take place in June, to support their new album’s release. Check out ‘Sit Down’, and take a look at their upcoming live dates, below.

Play Video

JUNE 2024
14 Kingston, Banquet
15 London, Rough Trade East
16 Southampton, Vinilo
17 Bristol, Rough Trade
18 Liverpool, Jacaranda
19 Nottingham, Rough Trade
20 Leeds, Crash

Tags: FEET, News, Listen

Latest News

Walt Disco share new single ‘Jocelyn’, announce UK & European headline tour

Walt Disco share new single Jocelyn’, announce UK & European headline tour

Before They Knew Better welcomes The Cribs’ Ryan and Gary Jarman

Before They Knew Better welcomes The CribsRyan and Gary Jarman

Nell Mescal shares new track ‘Yellow Dresser’

Nell Mescal shares new track Yellow Dresser’

Tom Morello, Altin Gün & more join line-up for 2024’s EXIT Festival

Tom Morello, Altin Gün & more join line-up for 2024s EXIT Festival

Kasabian offer up new track ‘Coming Back To Me Good’

Kasabian offer up new track Coming Back To Me Good’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY