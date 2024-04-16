News
FEET offer up new track ‘Sit Down’
The track gets taken from the quintet’s forthcoming second album ‘Make It Up’.
FEET have returned with a brand new track titled ‘Sit Down’, a catchy offering that celebrates the power of doing just that.
Speaking of the track itself, the band’s George Haverson has said: “The triumphant parking of your derrière is an active form of protest against our capitalist overlords. ‘Sit down’ is a celebration of that protest and our ongoing fight with gravity. We sit next to people everyday of our lives and that shared collective pause is a pretty central part of the human experience. Recognise the power of this ’non action’ and pull up a chair.”
The track gets lifted from their forthcoming second album ‘Make It Up’ - which is due for release on 14th June via Sub Cat Records - and follows on from the band’s previous singles ‘The Real Thing’ and ‘Why Would I Lie’. ‘Make It Up’ follows on from the band’s 2019 debut ‘What’s Inside Is More Than Just Ham’ and their 2021 EP ‘Walking Machine’.
Alongside their new single, the band have also scheduled a run of instore shows to take place in June, to support their new album’s release. Check out ‘Sit Down’, and take a look at their upcoming live dates, below.
JUNE 2024
14 Kingston, Banquet
15 London, Rough Trade East
16 Southampton, Vinilo
17 Bristol, Rough Trade
18 Liverpool, Jacaranda
19 Nottingham, Rough Trade
20 Leeds, Crash
