News

FEET reveal plans for next album ‘Make It Up

The band’s second LP is due to arrive this summer, and has been previewed by a new single.

Photo: Millie Cope

8th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

FEET, News, Listen, , Watch

Five years on from the release of their debut album - and three since their 2021 EP ‘Walking Machine’ - FEET have returned with news of a forthcoming second LP ‘Make It Up’.

Slated for release on 14th June via Submarine Cat Records, the new record finds the five-piece elevating their signature scrappy guitar music to more cohesive, mature new heights. “There’s no throw away ideas on this album and everything has to have its place. It has to be ironed out and perfected,” the band’s frontman George Haverson has commented.

“I don’t like to say polished, but it is perfected to a point where everything can be done in its fullest form. I feel like we’ve got 12 complete songs on this album and not 12 ideas. We’ve made the FEET machine and now it’s a case of inserting the right idea and the output is a great song. Before, it felt a bit more like we were throwing shit at the wall. This time round, everything feels a bit more refined.”

To mark the announcement, they’ve also shared the album’s lead single ‘The Real Thing’, a Talking Heads-like cut which looks at “the transition in a relationship between a new thing to something more established. Asking a sincere question and hoping for an equally sincere response.”

You can watch the video for ‘The Real Thing’ and find out where to catch FEET live over the next few months below.

Play Video

FEBRUARY 2024
19 London, Brixton Windmill
21 Birmingham, O2 Academy 2 *
22 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers *
23 Manchester, O2 Ritz *
24 Leeds, Project *
26 Bristol, SWX *
27 London, Koko *
28 Southampton, Engine Rooms *

MARCH 2024
01 Paris, Trebendo *
02 Cologne, Luxor *
03 Hamburg, Uebel & Gefahrlich *
05 Munich, Strom *
06 Milan, Santeria Toscana *
07 Zurich, Bogen F *
09 Brussels, Orangerie Botanique *
10 Amsterdam, Paradiso *

*supporting Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Tags: FEET, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

Olly Alexander teases new Eurovision single ‘Dizzy’

Olly Alexander teases new Eurovision single Dizzy’

Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes to share new recording of ‘Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)’

Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes to share new recording of Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)’

The Last Dinner Party extend UK and Ireland headline tour

The Last Dinner Party extend UK and Ireland headline tour

Caroline Polachek to release deluxe version of ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’

Caroline Polachek to release deluxe version of Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

The Lemon Twigs detail plans for fifth album ‘A Dream Is All We Know’

The Lemon Twigs detail plans for fifth album A Dream Is All We Know

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Review

FEET - Walking Machine

FEET - Walking Machine

FEET’s knack for making something that should sound like chaos into a jam is still clear.

5th August 2021, 7:55am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY