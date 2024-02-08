FEET reveal plans for next album ‘Make It Up

Five years on from the release of their debut album - and three since their 2021 EP ‘Walking Machine’ - FEET have returned with news of a forthcoming second LP ‘Make It Up’.

Slated for release on 14th June via Submarine Cat Records, the new record finds the five-piece elevating their signature scrappy guitar music to more cohesive, mature new heights. “There’s no throw away ideas on this album and everything has to have its place. It has to be ironed out and perfected,” the band’s frontman George Haverson has commented.

“I don’t like to say polished, but it is perfected to a point where everything can be done in its fullest form. I feel like we’ve got 12 complete songs on this album and not 12 ideas. We’ve made the FEET machine and now it’s a case of inserting the right idea and the output is a great song. Before, it felt a bit more like we were throwing shit at the wall. This time round, everything feels a bit more refined.”

To mark the announcement, they’ve also shared the album’s lead single ‘The Real Thing’, a Talking Heads-like cut which looks at “the transition in a relationship between a new thing to something more established. Asking a sincere question and hoping for an equally sincere response.”



You can watch the video for ‘The Real Thing’ and find out where to catch FEET live over the next few months below.