FLO share new track ‘Caught Up’

The trio’s latest single follows on from ‘Walk Like This’, which landed earlier this year.

29th May 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

London girl group - and last year’s BRIT Rising Star winners - FLO have shared another empowering new single, this time in the form of “cautionary tale” ‘Caught Up’.

The trio’s latest track follows on from ‘Walk Like This’, which landed earlier this year, and their 2023 surprise EP ‘3 Of Us’ last summer. “It’s very simple, we are not going to lose ourselves going crazy over a guy,” the band have said, of the track’s message. “If you get caught up it’s a simple bye bye. We know our worth and ‘Caught Up’ is a friendly reminder that we are not to be played with.”

The track also comes accompanied by a video that sees the band taking a road trip in the desert (as you do), which comes directed by Ganna Bogdan. Their new single lands ahead of a slew of upcoming festival performances, including slots at Governors Ball next month, as well as Lollapalooza and Reading and Leeds fests.

Check out the video for ‘Caught Up’ below.

