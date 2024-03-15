FLO share video for new single ‘Walk Like This’

A year on from picking up their BRIT Rising Star award, FLO have shared their first new material of 2024 in the form of ‘Walk Like This’.

The track, which the trio shared earlier this month, marked the band’s first new release since they dropped their surprise EP ‘3 Of Us’ last summer, around their appearance at Wireless festival. “We made ‘Walk Like This’ with our frequent and loved collaborators MNEK, Ashton Sellars, Kabba, Relyt and Talay Riley,” the band have said, of the single. “It was the end of 2023 and we wanted to create something sexy, still fun and upbeat and for the certified lover girl in us all. The song is about that energy you have when you embrace your sensuality and womanhood. It’s okay to admit a man’s doing well from time to time! We hope it makes you feel confident, a bit naughty and adds that extra sway to your walk.”

Now, the group have shared a video for the sassy track, as directed by Sahra Zadat. “The ‘Walk Like This’ music video reflects us as three powerful women celebrating our relationships and having fun together which is what it’s all about!” the group have said, of the clip. “It’s a lot of fun, directed by women, created by women and we hope it’s loved by everyone!”

Watch the video for ‘Walk Like This’ below.