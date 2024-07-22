News

flowerovlove drops latest track ‘Breaking News’

She’s in the UK this summer for a limited run of festival dates.

Photo: Finn Waring

22nd July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Hot on the heels of her recent single ‘BOYS’ - which was touted by Glasto headliner SZA as “fire as hell” - flowerovlove has now shared a follow up in the form of infectious new cut ‘breaking news’. 

A foot-tapping summer bop, the track was written alongside flowerovlove’s close friend Ines Dunn (Maisie Peters, Astrid S) and was produced by Duck Blackwell (Louis Tomlinson, Icona Pop), while its accompanying video - which you can check out below - finds her enacting a rom-com worthy meet-cute. 

“I was feeling sad when I wrote it, actually,” she has shared, speaking about ‘breaking news’. “I wanted to feel something lovey dovey, so I wanted to manifest feelings through a song. [It’s] about the thought process when you go from a crush to falling in love super uncontrollably fast and you can’t stop it, in combination with the shock of realising ‘whoa this is more than a crush’”. 

Play Video

Catch flowerovlove live this year on the following dates: 

JULY 2024
26-28 Sheffield, Tramlines
27 Dorset, Camp Bestival

AUGUST 2024
1-4 Cumbria, Kendal Calling
17 Shropshire, Camp Bestival

NOVEMBER 2024
12 Brooklyn, NY, Baby’s All Right
14 Los Angeles, CA, The Moroccan Lounge

