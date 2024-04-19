Festivals

Caity Baser, Orla Gartland, and flowerovlove to play DIY’s stage at Live At Leeds In The Park

They’ll also be joined by Somebody’s Child, Matilda Mann, Nieve Ella and more!

Photo: Emma Swann

19th April 2024

Set to take place next month on Saturday 25th May, Live At Leeds In The Park is a tried-and-tested gem of a way to herald the start of summer, and DIY are thrilled to be returning to Temple Newsam Park this year to host our very own stage.

Topping the bill will be the unstoppable pop whirlwind that is Caity Baser, who over the past twelve months has been nominated for a BRIT Award, shortlisted for the BBC Sound Of 2024 poll, and released her punchy debut mixtape ‘Still Learning’. Also taking to the stage will be: Orla Gartland (one quarter of FIZZ, the buzziest new supergroup in town); ethereal singer-songwriter Matilda Mann; indie-pop fast-riser flowerovlove; and viral sensation Nieve Ella, while the ace one-two-three of Somebody’s Child, Michael Aldag and Cosmo Pyke finish the DIY stage lineup.

With other faves like Declan McKenna, Baxter Dury, Baby Queen and more playing elsewhere onsite, it’s sure to be a day out worth marking those calendars for!

Live At Leeds In The Park will take place on 25th May in Temple Newsam Park, Leeds. You can nab tickets for this year’s festival here, and check out what’s going down on the DIY stage below.

