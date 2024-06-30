Live Review
All the action from Sunday at Glastonbury 2024
30th June 2024
The festival’s final day’s set to one to remember thanks to the likes of SZA, Avril Lavigne, SOFT PLAY and more.
After a truly incredible few days, the end of Glastonbury 2024 is near - following Coldplay’s career-spanning set on the Pyramid Stage last night - but not before another day filled to the brim with music and art.
During the fest’s final stretch, punters are set to be treated to a series of firsts (Pyramid headliner SZA, emo-pop icon Avril Lavigne and the Legends Slot’s Shania Twain are all making their Worthy Farm debut), as well as a litany of old favourites - The National, Two Door Cinema Club, James Blake, we’re looking at you - and we’ll be bringing you all of Sunday’s best moments. So grab your leopard print cowboy hat and join us down the front…
When Glastonbury booked Shania Twain, they couldn’t have predicted the current country resurgence that’s elevated the set from simply this year’s Legends Slot into something surprisingly timely. Accordingly, the crowd is massive; looking slick but backed by staging done out as the twain Town Saloon, the star is also equal parts cheesy nostalgia and still current. As is the way with many Legends Slot bookings over the years, the majority of the crowd’s energy is focussed on a couple of massive hits rather than a real knowledge of Twain’s back catalogue. She starts with ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ and ends with ‘Man, I Feel Like A Woman’, with only a mid set ‘Still The One’ and ‘Come On Over’ really connecting with the peripheries. Yet with a set like this it’s about the atmosphere rather than an intimate awareness of the artist’s nuances, and as a sea of cowboy hats waggle gamely in the air, Shania’s done enough to cement her status in Glasto legend.
2:30pm: SOFT PLAY are equal parts heavy and hilarious in a blistering Sunday afternoon spot
As the saying goes, you don't know what you've got til it's gone, and such was the case when SOFT PLAY disappeared for a half-decade hiatus that threatened to turn permanent. Thankfully, Isaac and Laurie are back, and as they emerge to the sound of the Vengaboys before launching into the gnarliest thrashes the Other Stage has seen all weekend, it's an immediate reminder that the Kent duo operate on an axis all of their own - part vein-popping, moshing punk animals; part cheeky comedy double act. The pair both descend into the pit before 'Girl Fight' to narrate the song's ridiculous origin story before Isaac declares: "This song lasts about 10 seconds so that's the time you've got to beat the shit out of each other - but in a loving way". They bring out Bob Vylan for a roaring rendition of 'One More Day Won't Hurt', and then recruit a back up group of musicians for a touching, throat-ripping run through 'Everything and Nothing', as the vocalist points out a flag in the audience that waves in memory of his friend Bailey, the subject of the track. Feral performers, silly boys, noisy fuckers, lovely lads - get yourself a band that can do it all.
1.30pm: Rachel Chinouriri brings emotional but feel-good set to the Other Stage
Two years on and one debut album release later, Rachel Chinouriri’s return to Glastonbury is enough to make even the hardiest of attendees a little misty-eyed today. Taking to the Other Stage in the post-lunchtime spot, her mix of excitement and nerves is clear from the off but the crowd are entirely behind her, with an early showing of ‘The Hills’ sounding glorious. It’s her rendition of ‘Robbed’ - dedicated both to her late niece who originally inspired the song, and those currently suffering in Gaza - that’s most stunning today, though, with Rachel herself welling up at the sheer emotion of the whole thing. It’s one of those perfectly candid moments that could only happen at Glasto, with the singer declaring that the crowd are making her dreams come true. Never mind the headliners with their production and fireworks, it’s these kinds of moments that make this festival so special.
