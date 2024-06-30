All the action from Sunday at Glastonbury 2024

After a truly incredible few days, the end of Glastonbury 2024 is near - following Coldplay’s career-spanning set on the Pyramid Stage last night - but not before another day filled to the brim with music and art.

During the fest’s final stretch, punters are set to be treated to a series of firsts (Pyramid headliner SZA, emo-pop icon Avril Lavigne and the Legends Slot’s Shania Twain are all making their Worthy Farm debut), as well as a litany of old favourites - The National, Two Door Cinema Club, James Blake, we’re looking at you - and we’ll be bringing you all of Sunday’s best moments. So grab your leopard print cowboy hat and join us down the front…

Catch up with our day reports from Friday and Saturday here!