Fontaines DC are the cover stars of DIY’s July/August 2024 issue! 

Safe to say, very few of us had Fontaines DC’s recent transformation on our 2024 bingo cards, but Team DIY are here for it, and that’s why we’re thrilled to have the Irish band gracing our cover once again. Diving into the new neon-hued world of ‘Romance’, the band’s Grian Chatten welcomes us into his home to talk about the artistic reinvigoration that the quintet have gone through since 2022’s ‘Skinty Fia’ – pigeonhole them at your peril!

“It was important for me to not have the album be placed in a ‘Dogrel’-shaped box, and I think people are capable of doing that,” explains Grian in our cover feature. “People want so much for us to write ‘Boys in the Better Land’ over and over again. So, with the visuals and everything, I just wanted to make sure that you couldn’t do that. I think to keep people… not confused, but to make people feel like they don’t fucking know who we are fully is a very important thing for me. And that involves maybe disappointing people or freaking people out. I’m bored of being seen [as I was]. I’m not attracted to myself as a songwriter through those eyes, and in order for me to find what I’m doing exciting enough to finish writing an album, I needed to change the way I viewed myself.”

Elsewhere in this issue, we chat to Charly Bliss about embracing fun and self-acceptance on their third chapter ‘Forever’, dive into intricacies of identity and resilience that informed BERWYN’s awaited debut album, and saddle up for Wunderhorse’s ‘first proper’ record as a fully-fledged band. We also head down to The Rutz to celebrate Kneecap’s explosive debut, welcome Cassyette’s genre-averse debut into the world (a world which, in her view, ‘fucking sucks’), and get In Deep with pop superstar-in-waiting Griff.

Plus, in this month’s Neu, we meet viral upstarts Good Neighbours, NYC multi-hypenate Sarah Kinsley, and timeless troubadours Brigitte Calls Me Baby, as well as having our say on some of the summer’s most anticipated releases - including SOFT PLAY’s return and Remi Wolf’s big-hitting second - and head to the most magical place on earth (aka Glastonbury) to bring you all the action from Worthy Farm!

To dig into all of that lovely stuff and much more, click the button below to grab a print copy of our July/August 2024 summer bonanza issue, order via our online shop, or check out the digital edition by scrolling down. Enjoy!