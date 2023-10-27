Gently Tender share new standalone single ‘Country Folk

Having spent the summer on the UK’s festival circuit - in between writing the follow up to their 2022 debut ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’ - Gently Tender have now shared a new standalone single, entitled ‘Country Folk’. Featuring vocals from new member Francesca Brierley, the tracks sees the band reunite after some time apart to focus on “not getting stuck in the past and finding contentment in your present, even if it’s not what you expected.”

Gently Tender will also next week be embarking on a co-headline tour of the UK with fellow Broadside Hacks member Naima Bock, stopping off in the following cities:

NOVEMBER

03 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club

04 Glasgow, Great Western Festival

05 Manchester, Deaf Institute

09 Bristol, Dareshack

10 London, Earth Theatre

Listen to ‘Country Folk’ below.