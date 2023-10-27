News

Gently Tender share new standalone single ‘Country Folk

They’re set to embark on a co-headline tour with Naima Bock next month.

Photo: Rosie Carne

27th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Having spent the summer on the UK’s festival circuit - in between writing the follow up to their 2022 debut ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’ - Gently Tender have now shared a new standalone single, entitled ‘Country Folk’. Featuring vocals from new member Francesca Brierley, the tracks sees the band reunite after some time apart to focus on “not getting stuck in the past and finding contentment in your present, even if it’s not what you expected.”

Gently Tender will also next week be embarking on a co-headline tour of the UK with fellow Broadside Hacks member Naima Bock, stopping off in the following cities:

NOVEMBER
03 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club
04 Glasgow, Great Western Festival
05 Manchester, Deaf Institute
09 Bristol, Dareshack
10 London, Earth Theatre

Listen to ‘Country Folk’ below.

