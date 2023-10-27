News
Gently Tender share new standalone single ‘Country Folk’
They’re set to embark on a co-headline tour with Naima Bock next month.
Having spent the summer on the UK’s festival circuit - in between writing the follow up to their 2022 debut ‘Take Hold Of Your Promise!’ - Gently Tender have now shared a new standalone single, entitled ‘Country Folk’. Featuring vocals from new member Francesca Brierley, the tracks sees the band reunite after some time apart to focus on “not getting stuck in the past and finding contentment in your present, even if it’s not what you expected.”
Gently Tender will also next week be embarking on a co-headline tour of the UK with fellow Broadside Hacks member Naima Bock, stopping off in the following cities:
NOVEMBER
03 Hebden Bridge, Trades Club
04 Glasgow, Great Western Festival
05 Manchester, Deaf Institute
09 Bristol, Dareshack
10 London, Earth Theatre
Listen to ‘Country Folk’ below.
Read More
Gently Tender - Take Hold Of Your Promise!
4 Stars
A debut that embraces optimism and nihilism in equal measures.
26th August 2022, 12:00am
Gently Tender air new track ‘Intros and Outrage’
It’s the flip side to the recently-shared ‘Some Hard Advice’.
1st March 2019, 12:00am
Gently Tender air ‘Some Hard Advice’ video
It’s for the band’s second single.
26th February 2019, 12:00am
Gently Tender share new track ‘Some Hard Advice’
The band have also announced plans for a show at London's Oslo in March.
24th January 2019, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
The Kills - God Games
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.