News
Girls Aloud reunite for 2024 arena tour
The shows will celebrate their 21st anniversary and the legacy of their late bandmate, Sarah Harding.
Noughties pop icons Girls Aloud have shared the news that they’ll be reuniting for a huge UK and Ireland arena tour next summer, in celebration of their 21st anniversary and to honour their late bandmate, Sarah Harding.
It’s over two decades since the group were voted winners of Popstars: The Rivals, and Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine, Nicola and Sarah have since gone on to become household names. Speaking about their decision to reunite as a quartet, Cheryl has said: “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”
Set to take place in May and June next year, the upcoming shows won’t feature any new music, but will include performances of Girls Aloud’s biggest hits, including ‘Sound Of The Underground’, ‘Love Machine’, and ‘The Promise’. Tickets will go on pre-sale at 9:00am on Wednesday 29th November, while general sale will open at 9:00am on Friday 1st December (all via the Girls Aloud website).
Check out their full list of tour dates and find how they shared the news on Instagram below.
MAY 2024
18 Dublin, 3Arena
20 Belfast, SSE Arena
23 Manchester, AO Arena
24 Manchester, AO Arena
27 Cardiff, Utilita Arena
31 Newcastle, Utilita Arena
JUNE 2024
01 Newcastle, Utilita Arena
04 Aberdeen, P&J Live
08 Glasgow, OVO Hydro
12 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
15 Leeds, First Direct Arena
18 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
22 London, The O2
23 London, The O2
29 Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Read More
Mighty Hoopla is a gloriously inclusive queer celebration, with a hefty weighting on nostalgia
Let's do the time warp again with the Brockwell Park weekender.
7th June 2023, 12:40pm
Listen: Stream Girls Performing ‘Forgiveness’ Live
True Panther Records' man Dean Bein gives an insight into the track itself.
23rd July 2012, 2:20pm
Christopher Owens Announces Departure From Girls
Christopher Owens has announced he is to part ways with Chet JR" White."
2nd July 2012, 2:05pm
Listen: Girls Unveil New Track ‘Back To London’
In the run up to their London appearance later this month, Girls have revealed a new track.
3rd May 2012, 10:03am
Popular right now
Featuring King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, IDLES, Tkay Maidza, Sleater-Kinney and more.