Girls Aloud reunite for 2024 arena tour

Noughties pop icons Girls Aloud have shared the news that they’ll be reuniting for a huge UK and Ireland arena tour next summer, in celebration of their 21st anniversary and to honour their late bandmate, Sarah Harding.



It’s over two decades since the group were voted winners of Popstars: The Rivals, and Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine, Nicola and Sarah have since gone on to become household names. Speaking about their decision to reunite as a quartet, Cheryl has said: “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Set to take place in May and June next year, the upcoming shows won’t feature any new music, but will include performances of Girls Aloud’s biggest hits, including ‘Sound Of The Underground’, ‘Love Machine’, and ‘The Promise’. Tickets will go on pre-sale at 9:00am on Wednesday 29th November, while general sale will open at 9:00am on Friday 1st December (all via the Girls Aloud website).

Check out their full list of tour dates and find how they shared the news on Instagram below.

MAY 2024

18 Dublin, 3Arena

20 Belfast, SSE Arena

23 Manchester, AO Arena

24 Manchester, AO Arena

27 Cardiff, Utilita Arena

31 Newcastle, Utilita Arena

JUNE 2024

01 Newcastle, Utilita Arena

04 Aberdeen, P&J Live

08 Glasgow, OVO Hydro

12 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

15 Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

22 London, The O2

23 London, The O2

29 Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena