News

Glaive to release fourth EP ‘a bit of a mad one’ this month

He’s also shared ‘Even When The Sun Is Dead’, a new track lifted from the project.

6th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

glaive, News, Listen, , Watch

Following on from the release of his 2023 debut album ‘i care so much that i don’t care at all’, Gen Z riser glaive has now shared news that his next EP - entitled ‘a bit of a mad one’ - will be with us by the end of February.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of a new single, too. ‘Even When The Sun Is Dead’ joins recent drop ‘huh’ as the second track taken from the forthcoming project, and was recorded in Alaska alongside a production team of Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse®) and John Cunningham (XXXTENTACION, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X).

Full details about ‘a bit of a mad one’ - including a specific release date - are yet to be confirmed, but in the meantime you can check out the official video for ‘Even When The Sun Is Dead’ below.

Play Video

Tags: glaive, News, Listen, , Watch

Latest News

Home Counties trash clubbing on ‘Uptight’

Home Counties trash clubbing on Uptight

Big Special announce debut album ‘Postindustrial Hometown Blues’

Big Special announce debut album Postindustrial Hometown Blues

Taylor Swift confirms tracklist for new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift confirms tracklist for new album The Tortured Poets Department

Mae Stephens shares new video for latest single ‘ADHD’

Mae Stephens shares new video for latest single ADHD’

Pond schedule huge run of international tour dates

Pond schedule huge run of international tour dates

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY