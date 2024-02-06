News
Glaive to release fourth EP ‘a bit of a mad one’ this month
He’s also shared ‘Even When The Sun Is Dead’, a new track lifted from the project.
Following on from the release of his 2023 debut album ‘i care so much that i don’t care at all’, Gen Z riser glaive has now shared news that his next EP - entitled ‘a bit of a mad one’ - will be with us by the end of February.
The announcement arrives alongside the release of a new single, too. ‘Even When The Sun Is Dead’ joins recent drop ‘huh’ as the second track taken from the forthcoming project, and was recorded in Alaska alongside a production team of Jeff Hazin (aldn, renforshort), Ralph Castelli (Dora Jar, Jesse®) and John Cunningham (XXXTENTACION, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X).
Full details about ‘a bit of a mad one’ - including a specific release date - are yet to be confirmed, but in the meantime you can check out the official video for ‘Even When The Sun Is Dead’ below.
