Glass Animals are back with news of fourth album ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’

Following on from the runaway success of their huge 2020 LP ‘Dreamland’ - which featured the record-breaking single ‘Heat Waves’ - Glass Animals have today returned to announce that they’ll be releasing their sci-fi inspired fourth album ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ on 19th July via Polydor Records. Having shot to viral fame in the midst of the pandemic, the band’s frontman, songwriter and producer Dave Bayley found himself struggling to adapt to the widespread attention Glass Animals were suddenly receiving. “Life can change dramatically, but sometimes you aren’t able to change as quickly on a personal level”, he has explained. “You end up feeling like a spectator. And then you are asked and expected to be a certain type of person, a different person. But… I wasn’t sure how. It confused me to the point of not knowing who I was or if anything was real.”



This near-existential crisis became the inspiration and driving force behind the new LP, of which Dave has also shared: “I love you so f***ing much, I LOVE YOU SO F***ING MUCH, I love you SO f***ing MUCH, I love you so F***ING much, I LOVE you so f***ing MUCH. These words take on a different meaning every time you say them. “The universe may make us feel overwhelmingly small, but we have this human connection that is far vaster and more mysterious. Love comes in an infinite number of forms and shapes and sizes. It is so complex, and so powerful that even witnessing the tiniest instance of it can change your life forever.” Listen to the album’s lead single ‘Creatures In Heaven’, and check out its artwork and full tracklist below.