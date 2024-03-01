Glastonbury announces ticket prize draw

Festivals

1st March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

The world’s most famous festival has today revealed that it’s running a charity prize draw to raise money for people affected by conflict, giving fans the opportunity to win one of twenty pairs of tickets to Glasto 2024.

The draw is open now, and will close at 12:00pm GMT on Thursday 28th March. Entrants can choose from one of four tiered entry options, donating either £10, £20, £50, or £100 to be in with a chance of winning two sought-after tickets to Worthy Farm this June.

Money raised from the prize draw will be donated to the British Red Cross, Oxfam, and War Child to aid their delivery of humanitarian support in areas of conflict.

You can enter here, and remind yourself of some of last year’s Glastonbury highlights below.

10 Most Memorable Moments of Glastonbury 2023

Weekend Highlights

10 Most Memorable Moments of Glastonbury 2023

As post-Glasto blues set in, DIY round up some of the most conversation-starting, core-memory moments of this year’s party on Worthy Farm.

