Gretel Hänlyn shares new single ‘Cry Me A River

One of 2023’s most promising breakout stars, Gretel Hänlyn has today put out ‘Cry Me A River’ - her final release of the year, following recent single ‘War With America’ and sophomore EP ‘Head of the Love Club’.

Produced by Gretel’s longtime collaborator Mura Masa, she has described ‘Cry Me A River’ as a song about “when you’ve been happy but suddenly you notice negative feelings creeping back into your life and you’re like ‘oh here we go, hello darkness my old friend’. Meanwhile people ask ‘how are you’ which is like stepping on someone’s iced-over river of emotions and wondering ‘will it crack and show me the truth in the currents underneath the surface or will they just say they’re fine and leave the ice unbroken’.

“It’s usually best to leave it unbroken, people don’t often want to know exactly how you are, there’s too much to know. Anyway, it happens to everyone, cry me a bloody river. The idea started before my trip to LA and I ended it on my return back to London where depression met me at the Heathrow airport. I was stumped on how to write the chorus but I knew it needed to go somewhere new, somewhere challenging. Alex (Mura Masa, who I often view as the second half of the project) told me to ‘think outside the box’.”

You can listen to ‘Cry Me A River’ and delve into all of Gretel’s upcoming tour dates below.

