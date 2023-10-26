News

Gretel Hänlyn shares new single ‘Cry Me A River

It also boats Mura Masa on production duties.

Photo: @andrinfretz

26th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Gretel Hänlyn, News, Listen

One of 2023’s most promising breakout stars, Gretel Hänlyn has today put out ‘Cry Me A River’ - her final release of the year, following recent single ‘War With America’ and sophomore EP ‘Head of the Love Club’.

Produced by Gretel’s longtime collaborator Mura Masa, she has described ‘Cry Me A River’ as a song about “when you’ve been happy but suddenly you notice negative feelings creeping back into your life and you’re like ‘oh here we go, hello darkness my old friend’. Meanwhile people ask ‘how are you’ which is like stepping on someone’s iced-over river of emotions and wondering ‘will it crack and show me the truth in the currents underneath the surface or will they just say they’re fine and leave the ice unbroken’.

“It’s usually best to leave it unbroken, people don’t often want to know exactly how you are, there’s too much to know. Anyway, it happens to everyone, cry me a bloody river. The idea started before my trip to LA and I ended it on my return back to London where depression met me at the Heathrow airport. I was stumped on how to write the chorus but I knew it needed to go somewhere new, somewhere challenging. Alex (Mura Masa, who I often view as the second half of the project) told me to ‘think outside the box’.”

You can listen to ‘Cry Me A River’ and delve into all of Gretel’s upcoming tour dates below.

Play Video

OCTOBER
26 Paris, La Maroquinerie
28 Brussels, Botanique, Witloof Bar
31 Bristol, Strange Brew

NOVEMBER
01 London, Village Underground
02 Manchester, YES
03 Glasgow, Broadcast
07 New York, NY, Mercury Lounge
09 Philadelphia, PA, PhilaMOCA
10 Toronto, ON, Baby G
11 Chicago, IL, Schubas
14 San Francisco, CA, Rickshaw Stop (Pop Scene)
15 Los Angeles, CA, Moroccan Lounge

Get tickets to watch Gretel Hänlyn live now.

Tags: Gretel Hänlyn, News, Listen

Gretel Hänlyn Tickets

Village Underground, Shoreditch, London

YES (The Pink Room), Manchester

YES (The Pink Room), Manchester

Broadcast, Glasgow

Latest News

Gently Tender share new standalone single ‘Country Folk’

Gently Tender share new standalone single Country Folk

Bob Vylan announce new album ‘Humble As The Sun’

Bob Vylan announce new album Humble As The Sun

86TVs release sophomore single ‘Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

86TVs release sophomore single Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Zara Larsson announces new album ‘Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

Zara Larsson announces new album Venus’ and confirms 2024 UK and EU tour

The Beatles announce last ever song ‘Now And Then’

The Beatles announce last ever song Now And Then

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

October 2023

Latest Issue

October 2023

Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY