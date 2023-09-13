News

Gretel Hänlyn releases new single ‘War With America

She’s also announced a headline international tour, which kicks off this Autumn.

Photo: Will Reid

13th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Having had a packed summer playing festivals such as Latitude, Green Man, and End of the Road, Gretel Hänlyn has now shared her latest single ‘War With America’. It follows the release of 2022’s debut album ‘Slugeye’ and her ‘Head of the Love Club’ EP earlier this year, and explores the anxieties around homesickness and self-consciousness.

Of ‘War With America’, Gretel has said: “[it’s] about my trip to LA this year. I was 20, had never been away from home and went away for 6 weeks to stay with friends and write music out there. My friends knew everyone and were older and more mature, they had different and luxurious ways of living and impressive knowledge on niche subjects. There were sneaky secrets and hidden agendas out there and I was surprised at how awfully out of place and alone I felt. It was like being in high school, desperately wishing I could just be part of the cool kids herd. I knew I wanted to belt the chorus, after so many suffocating and internalising social interactions I just needed to be able to scream something out.”

Alongside the new track, Gretel has also announced a series of international tour dates slated to take place over the next few months. Check out the full list of shows and listen to ‘War With America’ below:

SEPTEMBER
22 Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival

OCTOBER
14 Live at Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
23 Amsterdam, Paradiso
24 Berlin, Kantine am Berghain
26 Paris, La Maroquinerie
28 Brussels, Botanique, Witloof Bar
31 Bristol, Strange Brew

NOVEMBER
01 London, Village Underground
02 Manchester, YES
03 Glasgow, Broadcast
07 New York, Mercury Lounge
09 Philadelphia, PhilaMOCA
10 Toronto, Baby G
11 Chicago, Schubas
14 San Francisco, Rickshaw Stop (Pop Scene)
15 Los Angeles, Moroccan Lounge

