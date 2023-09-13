Gretel Hänlyn releases new single 'War With America'

Having had a packed summer playing festivals such as Latitude, Green Man, and End of the Road, Gretel Hänlyn has now shared her latest single ‘War With America’. It follows the release of 2022’s debut album ‘Slugeye’ and her ‘Head of the Love Club’ EP earlier this year, and explores the anxieties around homesickness and self-consciousness.

Of ‘War With America’, Gretel has said: “[it’s] about my trip to LA this year. I was 20, had never been away from home and went away for 6 weeks to stay with friends and write music out there. My friends knew everyone and were older and more mature, they had different and luxurious ways of living and impressive knowledge on niche subjects. There were sneaky secrets and hidden agendas out there and I was surprised at how awfully out of place and alone I felt. It was like being in high school, desperately wishing I could just be part of the cool kids herd. I knew I wanted to belt the chorus, after so many suffocating and internalising social interactions I just needed to be able to scream something out.”



Alongside the new track, Gretel has also announced a series of international tour dates slated to take place over the next few months. Check out the full list of shows and listen to ‘War With America’ below:

SEPTEMBER

22 Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival

OCTOBER

14 Live at Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

23 Amsterdam, Paradiso

24 Berlin, Kantine am Berghain

26 Paris, La Maroquinerie

28 Brussels, Botanique, Witloof Bar

31 Bristol, Strange Brew

NOVEMBER

01 London, Village Underground

02 Manchester, YES

03 Glasgow, Broadcast

07 New York, Mercury Lounge

09 Philadelphia, PhilaMOCA

10 Toronto, Baby G

11 Chicago, Schubas

14 San Francisco, Rickshaw Stop (Pop Scene)

15 Los Angeles, Moroccan Lounge