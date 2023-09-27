News

Grove shares news of new EP 'Pl*y

It’ll act as a companion project to this year’s ‘P*W*R’.

Photo: Khali Ackford

27th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Bristol based artist and producer Grove has today announced a new EP, ‘P*LY’, which will act as a counterpart to their recent EP ‘P*W*R’. Slated for release on 1st November, the new project is led by its lead single ‘MILF MAGNET’: “The “MILF”, from my perspective, translates to appreciating beauty, respecting commitment to life-giving and appreciating the often thankless monumental task of being a mother… a far cry from the pornhub perspective”, says Grove, speaking on the track.

Watch the official video for ‘MILF MAGNET’ below, and check out the full tracklist for ‘PL*Y’ here:

1. MILF MAGNET
2. KINGPIN
3. CIRCUMFERENCE
4. FOR Ü

Play Video

Grove will also be heading out to tour the EP later this year, stopping off at the following cities:

NOVEMBER
04 Brighton, Mutations
09 London, Ormside Projects
10 Bristol, Thekla
16 Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s
17 Glasgow, Bonjour
30 Manchester, White Hotel

