Grove shares news of new EP ‘Pl*y

Bristol based artist and producer Grove has today announced a new EP, ‘P*LY’, which will act as a counterpart to their recent EP ‘P*W*R’. Slated for release on 1st November, the new project is led by its lead single ‘MILF MAGNET’: “The “MILF”, from my perspective, translates to appreciating beauty, respecting commitment to life-giving and appreciating the often thankless monumental task of being a mother… a far cry from the pornhub perspective”, says Grove, speaking on the track.

Watch the official video for ‘MILF MAGNET’ below, and check out the full tracklist for ‘PL*Y’ here:

1. MILF MAGNET

2. KINGPIN

3. CIRCUMFERENCE

4. FOR Ü

