HAIM announce tenth anniversary performance of debut album ‘Days Are Gone

The sibling trio will take to the stage at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 31st August to perform ‘Days Are Gone’ in full.

Photo: Emma Swann

29th August 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following their triumphant headline performance at All Points East yesterday, HAIM have shared the news that they’ll be celebrating the tenth anniversary of their debut album ‘Days Are Gone’ with an intimate show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire this Thursday (31st August).

It’ll be only the second time ever the trio have played the whole album live, and comes ahead of the release of a special anniversary edition of ‘Days Are Gone’ (hitting shelves on 29th September). Tickets for the show will go on presale today (29th August) at 12pm here (for those who have pre-ordered the ‘Days Are Gone’ special edition), and will be available via general sale from 12pm on Wednesday (30th August).

Listen to HAIM’s latest single, ‘Home’ (from ‘Barbie The Album’) below:

