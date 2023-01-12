Watch Hotel Lux release new track ‘Points Of View’

Photo: Ed Miles

It comes ahead of the release of their debut album ‘Hands Across The Creek’.

Words: Elly Watson

12th January 2023

With their debut album ‘Hand Across The Creek’ set for release on 27th January via The state51 Conspiracy, Hotel Lux are giving us the latest taste of what to expect, sharing new single ‘Points Of View’.

“‘Points of View’ ended up being one of the first demos we had for ‘Hands Across The Creek’, yet one of the last tunes to be finished,” the band explain. “Despite existing in many forms, with various titles and changing names, ‘Points of View’ ended up existing as what we feel is a natural and comfortable bridge between the previous EP and our debut album, ‘Hands Across the Creek’.”

Check out the accompanying video for ‘Points Of View’ below.

‘Hands Across The Creek’ Tracklisting:
1. Old Timer
2. Common Sense
3. National Team
4. Eastbound and Down
5. Strut
6. Morning After Mourning
7. An Ideal For Living
8. Points Of View
9. Easy Being Lazy
10. Solidarity Song

See Hotel Lux live at the following dates:

FEBRUARY
01 | Belgium - Antwerp - Trix Café
02 | Netherlands - Amsterdam - Paradiso
03 | Netherlands - Rotterdam - V11
04 | Germany - Hamburg - Nochtwache
05 | Germany - Cologne - Helios37
07 | France - Lille - L'Aéronef
08 | France - Paris - Petit Bain
09 | France - Orleans - Astrolabe
10 | France - Lyon - Le Transbordeur
11 | France - Clermont Ferrand - La Cooperative de Mai
13 | France - Bordeaux - Rock School Barbey
14 | France - La Rochelle - La Sirene
15 | France - Reims - La Cartonnerie
17 | UK - Brighton - Green Door Store
18 | UK - Birmingham - Dead Wax
19 | UK - Manchester - Deaf Institute
20 | UK - Glasgow - Audio
21 | UK - Leeds - Key Club
22 | UK - Milton Keynes - Craufurd Arms
23 | UK - Bristol - Exchange
24 | UK - London - The Dome
25 | UK - Portsmouth - Staggeringly Good

Tags: Hotel Lux, Watch, News

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Hotel Lux Tickets

17.02.23 The Green Door Store (Buy)

18.02.23 Dead Wax Digbeth (Buy)

19.02.23 The Deaf Institute (Buy)

20.02.23 Audio (Buy)

21.02.23 The Key Club (Buy)

22.02.23 The Craufurd Arms (Buy)

23.02.23 Exchange (Buy)

24.02.23 The Dome, Tufnell Park (Buy)

25.02.23 Staggeringly Good Brewery (Buy)

Popular right now

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens to feature on The National's new album

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens to feature on The National’s new album

Madonna announces global tour

Madonna announces global tour

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of 'Welcome To My Island'

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of ‘Welcome To My Island’

Sleaford Mods announce new album 'UK GRIM'

Sleaford Mods announce new album ‘UK GRIM’

cowboyy serve up new single 'Tennis'

cowboyy serve up new single ‘Tennis’

More like this

Popular right now