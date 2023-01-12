With their debut album ‘Hand Across The Creek’ set for release on 27th January via The state51 Conspiracy, Hotel Lux are giving us the latest taste of what to expect, sharing new single ‘Points Of View’.

“‘Points of View’ ended up being one of the first demos we had for ‘Hands Across The Creek’, yet one of the last tunes to be finished,” the band explain. “Despite existing in many forms, with various titles and changing names, ‘Points of View’ ended up existing as what we feel is a natural and comfortable bridge between the previous EP and our debut album, ‘Hands Across the Creek’.”

Check out the accompanying video for ‘Points Of View’ below.

‘Hands Across The Creek’ Tracklisting:

1. Old Timer

2. Common Sense

3. National Team

4. Eastbound and Down

5. Strut

6. Morning After Mourning

7. An Ideal For Living

8. Points Of View

9. Easy Being Lazy

10. Solidarity Song