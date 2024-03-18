Interpol announce ‘Antics’ 20th anniversary UK tour

Somehow, it’s been 20 years since Interpol released their modern classic LP ‘Antics’, and the band are hitting the road this autumn to mark the occasion in style.

Kicking off on 1st November in Wolverhampton, the run will also see them stop off in Manchester, Newcastle, and Bristol, before concluding with a celebratory turn at London’s Alexandra Palace. Tickets are set to go on general sale at 9:00am this Friday (22nd March); check out the official tour poster below.



NOVEMBER 2024

01 Wolverhampton, University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

02 Manchester, O2 Apollo

05 Newcastle, O2 City Hall

07 Bristol, Beacon

08 London, Alexandra Palace

