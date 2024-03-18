News

Interpol announce ‘Antics’ 20th anniversary UK tour

They’ll be playing five special shows to mark the release of their seminal 2004 album.

Photo: Ebru Yildiz

18th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Interpol, News

Somehow, it’s been 20 years since Interpol released their modern classic LP ‘Antics’, and the band are hitting the road this autumn to mark the occasion in style.

Kicking off on 1st November in Wolverhampton, the run will also see them stop off in Manchester, Newcastle, and Bristol, before concluding with a celebratory turn at London’s Alexandra Palace. Tickets are set to go on general sale at 9:00am this Friday (22nd March); check out the official tour poster below.

NOVEMBER 2024
01 Wolverhampton, University of Wolverhampton at The Halls
02 Manchester, O2 Apollo
05 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
07 Bristol, Beacon
08 London, Alexandra Palace

Interpol announce 'Antics' 20th anniversary UK tour

Tags: Interpol, News

Latest News

Nuha Ruby Ra releases sultry new single ‘Fetish 2 Forget’

Nuha Ruby Ra releases sultry new single Fetish 2 Forget’

Nia Archives shares video for latest album preview ‘Unfinished Business’

Nia Archives shares video for latest album preview Unfinished Business’

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announce The Wild God Tour

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds announce The Wild God Tour

Rachel Chinouriri unveils video for latest track ‘What A Devastating Turn Of Events’

Rachel Chinouriri unveils video for latest track What A Devastating Turn Of Events’

Lauren Mayberry shares video for unapologetic new single ‘Change Shapes’

Lauren Mayberry shares video for unapologetic new single Change Shapes’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY