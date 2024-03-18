News
Interpol announce ‘Antics’ 20th anniversary UK tour
They’ll be playing five special shows to mark the release of their seminal 2004 album.
Somehow, it’s been 20 years since Interpol released their modern classic LP ‘Antics’, and the band are hitting the road this autumn to mark the occasion in style.
Kicking off on 1st November in Wolverhampton, the run will also see them stop off in Manchester, Newcastle, and Bristol, before concluding with a celebratory turn at London’s Alexandra Palace. Tickets are set to go on general sale at 9:00am this Friday (22nd March); check out the official tour poster below.
NOVEMBER 2024
01 Wolverhampton, University of Wolverhampton at The Halls
02 Manchester, O2 Apollo
05 Newcastle, O2 City Hall
07 Bristol, Beacon
08 London, Alexandra Palace
