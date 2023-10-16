Jazmin Bean announces debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’

Currently in the midst of a UK tour, London-based star Jazmin Bean has announced details of their debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’.

Their first full-length offering will follow on from their 2020 EP ‘Worldwide Torture’ - which has now had over half a billion streams, natch - and is set for release on 23rd February 2023. As well as their previously-released singles ‘Favourite Toy’ and ‘Piggie’ - the latter of which was produced by John Feldmann and Travis Barker - the album will feature another brand new track, ‘Terrified’, which doubles as Jazmin’s “first content love song” and is out now.

“It’s terrifying to write about love as someone who’s grown up with extreme behaviors in relationships that would always send me on an emotional rush,” they’ve said of their new offering. “The lyrics explain the anxiety of a relationship having no end point and thinking, ‘Oh my god, this might work out.’ I wanted to capture that feeling that I’m finally safe.”

Listen to ‘Terrified’ below, and remind yourself of their current touring plans underneath the player.