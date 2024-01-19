News

Jazmin Bean wants payback on new track ‘You Know What You’ve Done

It’s the fourth single to be lifted from their upcoming debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’.

Photo: Jamie Lee Culver

19th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Jazmin Bean, News, Listen, , Watch

Former DIY digital cover star Jazmin Bean has today offered up another preview of what fans can expect from their forthcoming debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’ (out 23rd February).

Anthemic and emotion-filled, it follows previous releases ‘Piggie’, ‘Favourite Toy’, and ‘Terrified’. Of the new track - entitled ‘You Know What You’ve Done’ - Jazmin has commented: “[it’s] about feeling remorseful, revengeful and getting payback on a lover who didn’t take accountability.”

You can watch the video for ‘You Know What You’ve Done’ and read more about the dark story behind Jazmin’s album in our In Deep interview - also featured in our December 2023 print mag - below.

Jazmin Bean: Survivor

In Deep

Jazmin Bean: Survivor

Unbeknownst to the legion of fans who’ve watched Jazmin Bean’s rise to cult stardom, the singer’s life for almost a decade has been one filled with unimaginable horrors. On debut album ‘Traumatic Livelihood’, they’re finally ready to tell their story.

Play Video

24th November 2023, 4:30pm

