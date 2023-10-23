Johnny Marr announces 2024 UK headline tour

The Smiths’ Johnny Marr has today announced details of an upcoming UK headline tour, due to take place in April next year. The ten date run is set to celebrate the first decade of his solo career, being marked next month with the release of his forthcoming album ‘Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr’ (out on 3rd November via BMG), which will feature some of Marr’s best-loved tracks alongside two new songs and unheard demos.

Tickets for the 2024 tour will go on sale here from 10:00am on Friday 27th October, while presale access will be availble from 10:00am on Wednesday 25th October to fans who pre-order the album from Marr’s official store.

Check out where Johnny Marr will be stopping off on the tour and listen to his latest single ‘Somewhere’ below.

