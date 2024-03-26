News

Suede to play special summer show with Johnny Marr and Nadine Shah

The indie icons will be taking to the stage in the grounds of Audley End, Essex.

26th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Johnny Marr, Nadine Shah, Suede, News

’90s alt legends Suede are continuing their recent renaissance (following 2022 LP ‘Autofiction’ and last year’s 30th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut) with the news that they’ll be playing a special outdoor show this summer in the grounds of Audley End manor house in Saffron Walden, Essex.

What’s more, they’ll be joined for the event by none other than guitar hero Johnny Marr (who’s got a run of his own headline shows lined up for this year) and Nadine Shah, who’ll treat the crowd to cuts from her acclaimed recent album ‘Filthy Underneath’.

Suede are the latest headliners confirmed for Audley End’s Heritage Live gig series and are due to play on 1st August, with Madness, Richard Ashcroft, and Elbow all having been previously confirmed (on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th August respectively).

Tickets will be available via pre-sale from 9:00am on Wednesday 3rd April, while general sale will open at 9:00am on Friday 5th April.

Suede to play Audley End summer show with Johnny Marr and Nadine Shah

Get tickets to watch Suede live now.

Tags: Johnny Marr, Nadine Shah, Suede, News

Suede Tickets

Alexandra Palace Park, Alexandra Palace

Dreamland, Margate

Latest News

girl in red and Sabrina Carpenter team up on new single ‘You Need Me Now?’

girl in red and Sabrina Carpenter team up on new single You Need Me Now?’

Maxïmo Park are hitting the road this Autumn

Maxïmo Park are hitting the road this Autumn 

renforshort is washing away the past on forthcoming EP ‘clean hands dirty water’

renforshort is washing away the past on forthcoming EP clean hands dirty water’

Baby Queen, Caity Baser and Baxter Dury among final Live At Leeds In The Park additions

Baby Queen, Caity Baser and Baxter Dury among final Live At Leeds In The Park additions

Remi Wolf confirms second album ‘Big Ideas’

Remi Wolf confirms second album Big Ideas’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY