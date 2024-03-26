News
Suede to play special summer show with Johnny Marr and Nadine Shah
The indie icons will be taking to the stage in the grounds of Audley End, Essex.
’90s alt legends Suede are continuing their recent renaissance (following 2022 LP ‘Autofiction’ and last year’s 30th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut) with the news that they’ll be playing a special outdoor show this summer in the grounds of Audley End manor house in Saffron Walden, Essex.
What’s more, they’ll be joined for the event by none other than guitar hero Johnny Marr (who’s got a run of his own headline shows lined up for this year) and Nadine Shah, who’ll treat the crowd to cuts from her acclaimed recent album ‘Filthy Underneath’.
Suede are the latest headliners confirmed for Audley End’s Heritage Live gig series and are due to play on 1st August, with Madness, Richard Ashcroft, and Elbow all having been previously confirmed (on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th August respectively).
Tickets will be available via pre-sale from 9:00am on Wednesday 3rd April, while general sale will open at 9:00am on Friday 5th April.
