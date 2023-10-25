News

Kaiser Chiefs return with details of new LP, ‘Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album

The record’s lead single ‘Feeling Alright’ - co-written with Nile Rodgers - is out now.

Photo: Cal McIntyre

25th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Kaiser Chiefs, News, Listen

As they approach the milestone of two decades since the release of their debut album (2005’s ‘Employment’), Kaiser Chiefs are back with news of their eighth: the appropriately named ‘Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album’. Due out on 1st March 2024, the record is championed by the band’s Nile Rodgers co-written new single, ‘Feeling Alright’.

Speaking about the track, frontman Ricky Wilson has shared: “On the first day with Nile Rogers, he said ‘what have you got?’ We searched through some jams we had and this was a song that stood out to him. The band loved playing it round and round, and it must be fun to play but we never really knew where it would find a home. Nile turned out to be the best estate agent and found it a home almost immediately. He also brought in Amir [Amor], who turned out to be our housemate for the entire record. A good place to start!”

Watch the visualiser for ‘Feeling Alright’ here:

Play Video

To celebrate the announcement, Kaiser Chiefs have also shared details of a 2024 UK headline tour, which will see them stop off in the following cities:

APRIL 2024
11 Torquay, International Riviera Centre
12 Eastbourne, Winter Gardens
13 Margate, Dreamland
16 Stockton, Globe
17 Wolverhampton, Civic
19 Blackpool, Empress Ballroom
20 London, Troxy
21 London, Flippers Roller Boogie Palace

The full tracklist for ‘Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album’ is as follows:

1. Feeling Alright
2. Beautiful Girl
3. How To Dance
4. The Job Centre Shuffle
5. Burning In Flames
6. Reasons To Stay Alive
7. Sentimental Love Songs
8. Jealousy
9. Noel Groove
10. The Lads

