Kaiser Chiefs return with details of new LP, ‘Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album

As they approach the milestone of two decades since the release of their debut album (2005’s ‘Employment’), Kaiser Chiefs are back with news of their eighth: the appropriately named ‘Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album’. Due out on 1st March 2024, the record is championed by the band’s Nile Rodgers co-written new single, ‘Feeling Alright’.

Speaking about the track, frontman Ricky Wilson has shared: “On the first day with Nile Rogers, he said ‘what have you got?’ We searched through some jams we had and this was a song that stood out to him. The band loved playing it round and round, and it must be fun to play but we never really knew where it would find a home. Nile turned out to be the best estate agent and found it a home almost immediately. He also brought in Amir [Amor], who turned out to be our housemate for the entire record. A good place to start!”

Watch the visualiser for ‘Feeling Alright’ here: