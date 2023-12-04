News

Kasabian announce 2024 homecoming show at Leicester’s Victoria Park

It’ll be the first time the Midlands heroes have played the site in ten years.

Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

4th December 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Live circuit stalwarts Kasabian have revealed that they’ll be playing a huge headline show in their hometown of Leicester next summer - dubbed ‘Summer Solstice II’ - gracing the stage of Victoria Park on Saturday 6th July. A whole decade has past since their last show at the site, and their 2024 turn will honour the intervening years and beyond with a setlist spanning the breadth of their discography.

It’s set to be a dual celebration of sorts - of last year’s ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ and Kasabian’s forthcoming new record ‘Happenings’ - and they’ll also be joined by fellow indie-rock behemoths Kaiser Chiefs.

Speaking about the gig, the band have commented: “We are truly honoured to be playing Victoria Park in our beloved hometown, with all our people for summer solstice two. We cannot wait to get out there and play the biggest party of the summer with you all. See you in the mosh pit.”

Fan pre-sale will open at 9:30am this Thursday 7th December, while general sale tickets will be availble from 9:30am on Friday 8th December.

And if you can’t wait till then, why not get in the mood by watching the video for Kasabian’s 2022 cut ‘SCRIPTVRE’ below?

