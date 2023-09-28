KEG return with new cut ‘Quip Quash

London collective (and DIY Class of 2023 members) KEG are back today with latest single ‘Quip Quash’, their first new music since last year’s ‘Girders’ EP. Talking about the track, the band have said: “Embarrassingly centred around the insecurities of writing music surrounded by your ever better, more handsome and intelligent peers. ‘Quip Quash’ is a flurry of pithy spite and clumsy word bundles.”

Their return comes after a string of festival appearances and live dates, and lands ahead of their recently announced UK headline tour this autumn. Listen to ‘Quip Quash’ and find out more about KEG’s upcoming tour schedule below.



OCTOBER

05 York, The Crescent

06 Edinburgh, Mash House

07 Kendal, Glisky

12 Manchester, YES

13 Hull, Polar Bear

14 Leeds, Live At Leeds

19 Falmouth, Cornish Bank

20 Plymouth, The Underground

NOVEMBER

02 Guildford, Boileroom

03 Norwich, Arts Centre