KEG return with new cut ‘Quip Quash

They’ve also shared UK headline dates for later this year.

Photo: Katie Allen

28th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

London collective (and DIY Class of 2023 members) KEG are back today with latest single ‘Quip Quash’, their first new music since last year’s ‘Girders’ EP. Talking about the track, the band have said: “Embarrassingly centred around the insecurities of writing music surrounded by your ever better, more handsome and intelligent peers. ‘Quip Quash’ is a flurry of pithy spite and clumsy word bundles.”

Their return comes after a string of festival appearances and live dates, and lands ahead of their recently announced UK headline tour this autumn. Listen to ‘Quip Quash’ and find out more about KEG’s upcoming tour schedule below.

OCTOBER
05 York, The Crescent
06 Edinburgh, Mash House
07 Kendal, Glisky
12 Manchester, YES
13 Hull, Polar Bear
14 Leeds, Live At Leeds
19 Falmouth, Cornish Bank
20 Plymouth, The Underground

NOVEMBER
02 Guildford, Boileroom
03 Norwich, Arts Centre

