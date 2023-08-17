Kojaque releases new track ‘CABRA DRIVE’

Kojaque has released a new track.

‘CABRA DRIVE’ follows ​‘BAMBI’ as a second preview of the Irish rapper’s forthcoming album, and follow-up to 2021 debut ​‘Town’s Dead’.

“It can feel weird coming back to your home after you’ve been away for a long time,” he explains of the song and accompanying video. ​“Shit really does change, it can be hard to even know who you know anymore. It’s kind of alienating, you feel a bit like a caricature of yourself. I get really nostalgic for Dublin but each time I go back I recognise it less and less. I wanted to convey that visually. The character kind of unintentionally came out looking very Celtic tiger, considering the erasure of space, the emigration and the state of housing in Dublin at the moment it feels apt. ​‘Cabra Drive’ is a nostalgic tune, it’s what I felt growing up in Cabra, wanting more from life. I had worked with Conor Bradley on the ​‘Men On A Mission’ video last summer and I was really impressed with him and his whole crew. It was really heartening seeing such impressive work from the upcoming generation. I reached out to him and asked if he’d do a video for ​‘Cabra Drive’ and we went back and forth on ideas before we came to the final one! That shit fills me with hope!”

Watch the video below.