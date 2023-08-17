News

Kojaque releases new track CABRA DRIVE’

It’s another preview of the Irish rapper’s forthcoming record.

Kojaque releases new track ‘CABRA DRIVE’
Photo: Finnegan Travers

17th August 2023

Kojaque, News

Kojaque has released a new track. 

CABRA DRIVE’ follows BAMBI’ as a second preview of the Irish rapper’s forthcoming album, and follow-up to 2021 debut Town’s Dead’.

It can feel weird coming back to your home after you’ve been away for a long time,” he explains of the song and accompanying video. Shit really does change, it can be hard to even know who you know anymore. It’s kind of alienating, you feel a bit like a caricature of yourself. I get really nostalgic for Dublin but each time I go back I recognise it less and less. I wanted to convey that visually. The character kind of unintentionally came out looking very Celtic tiger, considering the erasure of space, the emigration and the state of housing in Dublin at the moment it feels apt. Cabra Drive’ is a nostalgic tune, it’s what I felt growing up in Cabra, wanting more from life. I had worked with Conor Bradley on the Men On A Mission’ video last summer and I was really impressed with him and his whole crew. It was really heartening seeing such impressive work from the upcoming generation. I reached out to him and asked if he’d do a video for Cabra Drive’ and we went back and forth on ideas before we came to the final one! That shit fills me with hope!”

Watch the video below.

Tags: Kojaque, News

Latest News

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club announce debut album ‘WRECKED’

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club announce debut album WRECKED’

100 gecs, Doechii and more for 2023 Dia De Los Deftones

100 gecs, Doechii and more for 2023 Dia De Los Deftones

Mitch Rowland shares ‘Bluebells’ from upcoming debut album ‘Come June’

Mitch Rowland shares Bluebells’ from upcoming debut album Come June’

YOWL release new single, ‘The Machine’

YOWL release new single, The Machine’

The National release new songs ‘Space Invader’ and ‘Alphabet City’

The National release new songs Space Invader’ and Alphabet City’

Read More

Kojaque - Town’s Dead

Kojaque — Town’s Dead

Dripping with humour, personality and cinematic storytelling, Town’s Dead’ is all you could ever want in a debut.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY