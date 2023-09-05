Kojaque collaborates with Biig Piig on new single ‘WOOF’

Kojaque has today shared his latest track ‘WOOF’, alongside news of a forthcoming new album entitled ‘PHANTOM OF THE AFTERS’ (due on 27th October). Of ‘WOOF’ - which features fellow Irish riser Biig Piig - he has said: “[It’s] when you get to that pointless stage of an argument with someone where neither of you are communicating anymore: no one’s looking for a resolution. Karma Kid sent the beat during lockdown, and Biig Piig absolutely crushed it. She was one of the very first people I clicked with when I came to London, so I’m delighted we finally got to work together.”

Watch the video for ‘WOOF’ below: