News
Kojaque collaborates with Biig Piig on new single ‘WOOF’
His forthcoming LP ‘PHANTOM OF THE AFTERS’’ drops on 27th October.
Kojaque has today shared his latest track ‘WOOF’, alongside news of a forthcoming new album entitled ‘PHANTOM OF THE AFTERS’ (due on 27th October). Of ‘WOOF’ - which features fellow Irish riser Biig Piig - he has said: “[It’s] when you get to that pointless stage of an argument with someone where neither of you are communicating anymore: no one’s looking for a resolution. Karma Kid sent the beat during lockdown, and Biig Piig absolutely crushed it. She was one of the very first people I clicked with when I came to London, so I’m delighted we finally got to work together.”
Watch the video for ‘WOOF’ below:
Biig Piig’s not the album’s only special guest, with other tracks featuring the likes of Hak Baker, Gotts Street Park, and Wiki. To mark its release, Kojaque will hit the road for his ‘A NIGHT AT THE OPERA’ headline tour of the UK and Europe. Tickets will be available from 10:00am on 8th September for fans who have pre-ordered the new album, while general sale will open on 11th September.
Kojaque’s tour will be hitting the following cities:
NOVEMBER
09 Limerick, Dolans
10 Kilkenny, Set Theatre
11 Galway, Leisureland
14 Cork, Cyprus Avenue
16 Dublin, Vicar Street
18 Belfast, Limelight
19 Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse
21 Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
22 Birmingham, Mama Roux’s
23 Manchester, Band On the Wall
25 Bristol, Thekla
26 Nottingham, Rough Trade
28 Brussels, Botanique (Grand Salon)
29 Paris, Bellevilloise
DECEMBER
01 London, Islington Assembly Hall
02 Amsterdam, Paradiso Tolhuistuin
04 Copenhagen, Vega
05 Stockholm, Kollektivet Livet
07 Berlin, Frannz
08 Cologne, HelloS37
