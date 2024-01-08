News
Korn to play London’s Gunnersbury Park for biggest UK show to date
They’ll be joined by special guests Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm, and Loathe.
Alt-metal monoliths Korn are set to return to London this summer, peforming what will be their largest UK headline yet at London’s Gunnersbury Park on Sunday 11th August. The huge outdoor show will also be their first in the capital in seven years, and follows the release of recent albums ‘Requiem’ (2022) and ‘Untitled’ (2023).
Speaking about the special show - which also lands in the year Korn celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut - the band’s Jonathan Davis has said: “We’re really excited to play a big show for our London fans in a different kind of setting. It’s been 7 years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists: Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm, and Loathe.”
Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 12th January here.
