News

Korn to play London’s Gunnersbury Park for biggest UK show to date

They’ll be joined by special guests Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm, and Loathe.

8th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Korn, News

Alt-metal monoliths Korn are set to return to London this summer, peforming what will be their largest UK headline yet at London’s Gunnersbury Park on Sunday 11th August. The huge outdoor show will also be their first in the capital in seven years, and follows the release of recent albums ‘Requiem’ (2022) and ‘Untitled’ (2023).

Speaking about the special show - which also lands in the year Korn celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut - the band’s Jonathan Davis has said: “We’re really excited to play a big show for our London fans in a different kind of setting. It’s been 7 years since we last played London, so we’re ready to bring it to Gunnersbury Park with our incredible supporting artists: Denzel Curry, Spiritbox, Wargasm, and Loathe.”

Tickets will go on general sale at 10:00am on Friday 12th January here.

Tags: Korn, News

Latest News

Fat Dog are back with urgent sophomore single ‘All The Same’

Fat Dog are back with urgent sophomore single All The Same

Future Islands ‘Say Goodbye’ on intimate new track

Future Islands Say Goodbye’ on intimate new track

Folly Group share final album preview ‘Pressure Pad’

Folly Group share final album preview Pressure Pad

Ariana Grande confirms comeback single ‘yes, and?’

Ariana Grande confirms comeback single yes, and?

Green Day release rollicking new cut ‘One Eyed Bastard’

Green Day release rollicking new cut One Eyed Bastard

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Album Review

Korn - Requiem

Korn - Requiem

Korn are anew, and ‘Requiem’ sees them fearless, embracing what made them famous to begin with.

4th February 2022, 12:00am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now