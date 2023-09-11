News
Leigh-Anne shares second solo single, ‘My Love’
The new track sees the former Little Mixer team up with rising singer Ayra Starr.
After making her solo debut with statement single ‘Don’t Say Love’ in June, Leigh-Anne is back with the latest taste of her own sound, the infectious ‘My Love’. Featuring Nigerian artist Ayra Starr and accompanied by a music video filmed in Lagos, the afrobeat-influenced track serves as a celebration of Nigerian culture and creatives.
Commenting on ‘My Love’, former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne has said: “When we wrote this song, I just knew it was something special, it perfectly captures the essence of who I want to be as a solo artist. That feel-good, powerful, and anthemic song - it’s all about celebrating self-love and embracing its incredible power, and when there was a discussion on a feature I know Ayra was the only one who could embody and amplify this message.”
Watch the official video for ‘My Love’ below.
