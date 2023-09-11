Leigh-Anne shares second solo single, ‘My Love’

After making her solo debut with statement single ‘Don’t Say Love’ in June, Leigh-Anne is back with the latest taste of her own sound, the infectious ‘My Love’. Featuring Nigerian artist Ayra Starr and accompanied by a music video filmed in Lagos, the afrobeat-influenced track serves as a celebration of Nigerian culture and creatives.

Commenting on ‘My Love’, former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne has said: “When we wrote this song, I just knew it was something special, it perfectly captures the essence of who I want to be as a solo artist. That feel-good, powerful, and anthemic song - it’s all about celebrating self-love and embracing its incredible power, and when there was a discussion on a feature I know Ayra was the only one who could embody and amplify this message.”

Watch the official video for ‘My Love’ below.