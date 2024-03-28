News
Leigh-Anne drops new track ‘Stealin’ Love’
It’s the first to be taken from an upcoming new collection of songs.
Leigh-Anne has today unveiled her latest solo track ‘Stealin’ Love’ - an intimate R&B number that acts as our first taste of what to expect from a forthcoming pre-album collection of songs.
“‘Stealin’ Love’ speaks to those times when you feel like you are pouring so much love into someone and not getting what you need back”, she has said of the inspirations behind her new single. “I think it’s incredibly powerful to be open and honest about these moments.”
Revealing more intel about her new music, Leigh-Anne has also shared: “I’ve been writing & recording so much working on my album but while making it, I’ve made a collection of songs that fit together in their own world. The first song is coming next week and then I’ll be sharing more new music in the following weeks. Sh*t’s about to get very real…”
‘Stealin’ Love’ is the third solo offering from the former Little Mix star, following last year’s ‘Don’t Say Love’ and Ayra Starr collab ‘My Love’; you can listen to it below.
