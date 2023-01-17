NiNE8 Collective’s Mac Wetha has joined forces with Rachel Chinouriri for his brand new single ‘Fairytale’.

“Rachel’s lyric ‘you’re not my fairytale guy, I compromised’ sums up what this one is all about; forcing yourself to make a relationship work because you think it’s meant to be, and then realising ultimately it’s not :’(,” Mac says. “I’ve been a fan of Rachel’s for a while now so I’m honoured to have made this with her, as with my previous two collaborative singles the song came together very quickly and naturally and was just fun! Shout out Kurisu on the co-prod and co-writing and for hosting us at his place to record. Hope you all enjoy x”

“I heard the vibe of the track and I found it quite fun,” Rachel adds. “The energy of the guitar, the vocal on it too! I listened into the story and then really thought what kind of energy I wanted to put into it. There’s a balance I wanted to achieve because of my tone and a counter to feeling a pressure of unrequited love essentially. He wasn’t my ‘fairytale guy’. It was fun making this and getting this concept which might not be noticed straight away because of the production, but I love it a lot.”

Have a listen to ‘Fairytale’ below, and revisit our Class of 2023 interview with Rachel here.